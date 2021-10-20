Ben Simmons Suspended Upon Return To Philadelphia 76ers: Everything We Know So Far

Ben Simmons return to the Philadelphia 76ers haven't gone according to the plan as the player is set to miss the opening match of the new season following the decision taken by the team. In the build-up to the 2021-22 NBA season, Simmons was a holdout for training camp and the early part of the preseason in the wake of his offseason trade demand. However, the three-time All-Star guard made a surprise return only to find himself suspended for the first game of the season.

Ben Simons suspended: Why was Ben Simmons kicked out of practice

If you still thinking as to why was Ben Simmons suspended well it has been reported that the player had refused to play as a full participant at Tuesday’s practice, a day after he lingered outside a team huddle and mostly stayed alone in a corner without talking to teammates. As per the report by the Guardian who has quoted ESPN said that Ben Simmons has failed to engage with the team since returning to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ben simmons suspended: Doc Rivers, Joel Embiid comment on Ben Simmons kicked out of practice

Doc Rivers in his statement said “I just thought he was a distraction today. I didn’t think he wanted to do what everybody else was doing. It was early. It wasn’t a big deal. I just told him he should leave. We went on with practice. Every day, every single moment, I’m going to give Ben a chance to join the team and be part of the team. He’s under contract to be part of the team and that’s not going to change. Sometimes it happens quick and guys join back in. Sometimes it doesn’t. I’ve been in both situations and I’m fine with that

Ben Simmons teammate Joel Embiid blasted last seasons NBA MVP runner-up stating, At this point, I don’t care about that man. He does whatever he wants. I’m not here to babysit. I’d be willing to babysit if someone wants to listen, but that’s not my job. That’s out of my control.”

Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers standoff

Ben Simmons had earlier asked for trade citing the reason for his move by saying that he needs a change of scenery following last year’s disastrous playoff run. As per the Sixers Wire, it has been mentioned in a detailed report by ESPN that the franchise met with Simmons and his agent trying to fix the situation and convince Simmon to stay. The franchise knows how talented he is despite his struggles in the offense and believes they can still fix him.

(With AP inputs)