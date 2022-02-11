Ben Simmons Traded To Brooklyn Nets, Philadelphia 76ers Acquire James Harden

Ben Simmons standoff with Philadelphia 76ers over trade has finally come to an end with reports emerging about a blockbuster deal being agreed between Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons and James Harden. The deal would see Brooklyn Nets getting Ben Simmons along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. The Brooklyn Nets will also get 2022 first-round pick (unprotected) and 2027 first-round pick (protected). James Harden trade comes just five days after coach Steve Nash said the Brooklyn Nets wouldn’t trade the point guard.

James Harden traded to Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons heads to Brooklyn Nets

James Harden was acquired by Brooklyn Nets just 13 months back from Houston Rockets to play alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. However, Harden could have left this summer as a free agent and the Nets decided to cash in rather than play the waiting game. The trade would mean both the teams have now solved their confusion of selling the unhappy superstars.

According to an ESPN report the relationship between Harden and the Nets, broke down in recent days, as the former Rockets star declined to formally ask for a trade, fearing the backlash of doing so for the second time in a little more than a year. The report further states that Harden has exercised his $47.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season as part of the trade. The 10-time All-Star is eligible to sign a four-year, $223 million extension with Philadelphia in August.

Coming to Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers standoff the player before the season had asked for trade by saying that he needs a change of scenery following last year’s disastrous playoff run. The franchise met with Ben Simmons and his agent trying to fix the situation and convince the star to stay.

How will the trade affect the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets?

By bringing in James Harden to the team Philadelphia 76ers become an immediate championship contender this season. The team currently find itself in 5th place, on the other hand, the acquisition of Ben Simmons will offer the Brooklyn Nets much-needed defensive versatility and playmaking potential on a team where his lack of shooting talent will be covered by Durant and Irving.