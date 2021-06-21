Last Updated:

Ben Simmons Underperforming Raises Questions As 76ers Crash Out Of NBA Playoffs

Ben Simmons once again had a dismal night for the Philadelphia 76ers, as he only managed to score 5 points in the all-important Game 7 of the Conference Semis.

Written By
Godwin Mathew
Ben Simmons was one of the most interesting prospects in the 2016 draft, he was drafted Number 1 overall by the Philadelphia 76ers and performed amazingly in his rookie season, which helped him win the Rookie of the Year. But after 4 years in Philly, the Australian once again has failed to deliver in the postseason as his poor performances in the Hawks vs 76ers series, has cost the 76ers a place in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ben Simmons has never been a good shooter and he has only managed to hit 5, 3 pointers in his career. But his lack of confidence against the Hawks cost his team dearly as he kept missing free throws at important times which helped the Hawks to expose Philly. The game clearly was an example of the Hawks developing a strategy around his inabilities from the line. Here is more on the Eastern Conference finals and the Ben Simmons trade rumors -

Ben Simmon performance in the Hawks vs 76ers series

Ben Simmons has always been a key part of the 76ers team, but after Embiid's injury, it was time that Simmons stepped up and take some responsibility off the shoulders of Embiid who was playing with a torn meniscus throughout the NBA Playoffs 2021. But he failed to deliver averaging only 11.9 PPG and shooting a dismal 34.2% from the free-throw line. In Game 7, Simmons scored only 5 points and missed an important free throw, he also missed an open dunk where he passed the ball to Thybulle. All of these mistakes were costly and the Hawks capitalised on these mistakes which helped them win.

Ben Simmons trade rumours

When asked in his post-game interview, if Ben Simmons could be a point guard in a championship-winning team, Doc Rivers replied saying, " I don't know the answer to that, right Now, I don't know." Simmons had signed a 170 million extension in 2019, and he still has a lot of time before his contract expires. But, after Doc Rivers statement which clearly had uncertainties around Simmons future, it looks like Philly will try and trade Ben Simmons to another team to compete for the Championship once again. 

According to various NBA insiders, it is reported that Ben Simmons market value has significantly taken a drop after his string of bad performances in the NBA Playoffs 2021. One of the best trade possibilities for Ben Simmons looks like Oklahoma City Thunder, as they have many first-round picks and one of the top point guards Kemba Walker to offer which is makes this a great deal for both franchises.

Image Credits: Ben Simmons /Twitter

