Ben Simmons Won’t Play For Australia In The Basketball World Cup, Will Continue Rehab Instead

Ben Simmons won’t play for Australia this summer at the Basketball World Cup, with the Brooklyn Nets guard instead focusing on his recovery from injuries. The Australian Basketball Federation announced Thursday on Twitter that Simmons and the Nets had informed the organization that he would be unavailable.

“Ben needs more time to focus on his rehab and he looks forward to being part of the Boomers in the future,” Basketball Australia said. “We wish Ben all the best in his recovery.” Simmons was limited to 42 games in his first full season with the Nets and didn’t play after the All-Star break. The team announced in late March that he had a nerve impingement in his back and would begin a rehabilitation program.

The No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft had also missed 15 games earlier in the season with left knee soreness as he struggled to stay healthy after missing all of the 2021-22 season. Australia won bronze in the 2020 Olympics, its first medal in men’s basketball.