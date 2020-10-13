BER Vs ANA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, EuroLeague Basketball Cup Game Preview

Alba Berlin will go up against Anadolu Efes in a regular-season match of the EuroLeague Basketball Cup. The BER vs ANA match is set to begin at 11:30 pm IST on Tuesday, October 13 from the Mercedes-Benz Arena, Berlin. Here is our BER vs ANA Dream11 prediction, BER vs ANA Dream11 team and BER vs ANA Dream11 top picks.

That DOUBLE game week feeling... pic.twitter.com/4LrIyOyLbS — Turkish Airlines EuroLeague (@EuroLeague) October 12, 2020

BER vs ANA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Both Alba Berlin and Anadolu Efes have lost their two matches at the EuroLeague Basketball Cup so far. Alba Berlin are in 17th place, out of 18 teams, while Anadolu Efes are in 14th place due to their better point difference. Both teams will be hoping to break this losing streak in tonight’s match.

Alba Berlin lost their first match at the tournament to Maccabi Tel Aviv 73-80. Marcus Eriksson and Simone Fontecchio put up a great fight, scoring 18 and 16 points respectively, but couldn't help their side to a victory. In their next match, Alba Berlin played Bayern Munich and lost with a huge 72-90 margin.

Despite being in front in the first quarter, the team gave up its lead and scored only 9 points compared to Bayern's 31 in the second quarter. They remained behind the rest of the match, making 18 points each in the next two quarters as compared to Bayern's 19 each.

Meanwhile, Anadolu Efes' campaign at the EuroLeague also got off on the wrong foot, as they lost their opening encounter 69-73 to Zenit. They then lost their second consecutive match, going down 71-80 against table toppers, Fenerbahce. Anadolu Efes will want to get back on track and repeat their table-topping finish from last season starting from today's match.

BER vs ANA Dream11 prediction: Starting lineup

Alba Berlin predicted starting lineup

Peyton Siva (PG), Marcus Eriksson (SG), Simone Fontecchio (SF), Tim Schneider (PF), Johannes Thiemann (C)

Anadolu Efes predicted starting lineup

Vasilije Micic (PG), Rodrigue Beaubois (SG), Krunoslav Simon (SF), Adrien Moerman (PF), Bryant Dunston (C)

BER vs ANA Key Players

Alba Berlin (BER) – Peyton Siva (PG), Marcus Eriksson (SG), Simone Fontecchio (SF)

Anadolu Efes – Vasilije Micic (PG), Rodrigue Beaubois (SG), Krunoslav Simon (SF)

BER vs ANA Dream11 team

PG: Peyton Siva, Vasilije Micic

SG: Rodrigue Beaubois, Marcus Eriksson

SF: Simone Fontecchio, Krunoslav Simon

PF: Adrien Moerman

C: Bryant Dunston

BER vs ANA Dream11 prediction

According to our BER vs ANA Dream11 prediction, Anadolu Efes will win the match.

Note: The BER vs ANA Dream11 prediction and BER vs ANA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BER vs ANA Dream11 team and BER vs ANA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Alba Berlin Twitter