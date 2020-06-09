BER Vs BBG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Alba Berlin will square off against Brose Bamberg in the Basketball Bundesliga this week. The game will be held on Tuesday night (Wednesday, June 10 at 12 am IST) at the Audi Dome in Germany. Fans can play the BER vs BBG Dream11 prediction on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BER vs BBG Dream11 prediction, BER vs BBG Dream11 team and BER vs BBG Dream11 top picks.

BER vs BBG Dream11 prediction: Alba Berlin preview

This season, Alba Berlin have been performing well with a 19-2 win-loss record. However, the team did not do well in the Euro League, where they finished 16th in the standings and did not qualify for the playoffs. They will play against Bamberg after having defeated Frankfurt with an 81-71 score. Though the team is leading the table, they have lost three out of their last five games. Peyton Siva is the team's key player and is averaging 11.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game.

BER vs BBG Dream11 prediction: Brose Bamberg preview

This will be Bamberg's first game after a break of two months. They have made it to the quarterfinal playoffs with a 12-9 win-loss record and 24 points. They won their last game against Oliver Wurzburg in March with a 77-95 score. Their centre, Jordan Crawford, will be the key player for this game. He is currently averaging 17 points per game.

BER vs BBG Dream11 team squad

BER vs BBG Dream11 team squad – Alba Berlin

Lorenz Brenneke, Tyler Cavanaugh, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Martin Hermannsson, Makai Mason, Jonas Mattisseck, Kresimir Nikic, Landry Nnoko, Kenneth Ogbe, Stefan Peno, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Tim Schneider, Lucas Sikma, Peyton Siva and Johannes Thiemann.

BER vs BBG Dream11 team squad – Brose Bamberg

Darion Atkins, Michael Carrera, Jordan Crawford, Aleix Font, Elias Harris, Paris Lee, Assem Marei, Tre Mclean, Retin Obasohan, Louis Olinde, Moritz Plescher, Christian Sengfelder, Mateo Seric, Maurice Stuckey, Bryce Taylor, Kameron Taylor and Nelson Weidemann.

BER vs BBG Dream11 prediction

Our BER vs BBG Dream11 prediction is that Alba Berlin will win this game.

Note: The BER vs BBG Dream11 prediction and BER vs BBG Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The BER vs BBG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

