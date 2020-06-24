BER Vs BO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Alba Berlin (BER) will square off against EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO) in the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga game on Wednesday, June 24 (Thursday morning IST). The game is scheduled to start at 12 AM IST. Alba Berlin (BER) are currently leading Basketball Bundesliga’s Group B standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-0 in the 4 games they've played so far. On the other hand, EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO) occupy the second spot in the Group A standings. They have a win-loss record of 3-1 in the 4 games they've played so far.
Also Read l RL Vs ULM Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live game info
Peyton Siva, Martin Hermannsson, Stefan Peno, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Malte Delow, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Kenneth Ogbe, Luke Sikma, Tyler Cavanaugh, Lorenz Brenneke, Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann, Kresimir Nikic
Braydon Hobbs, Tyler Larson, Jacob Hollatz, Robert Drijencic, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Rickey Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen
Also Read l ULM vs FSL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live
Also Read l RL vs BAY Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live
Point Guard: Braydon Hobbs, Martin Hermannsson
Shooting Guard: Robin Amaize, Marcus Eriksson
Small Forward: Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey
Power Forward: Luke Sikma
Center: Rashid Mahalbasic (SP)
Alba Berlin (BER) start as favourites to win the game.
Also Read l BGG vs BER Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, Basketball Bundesliga live preview