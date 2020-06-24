BER Vs BO Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Alba Berlin (BER) will square off against EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO) in the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga game on Wednesday, June 24 (Thursday morning IST). The game is scheduled to start at 12 AM IST. Alba Berlin (BER) are currently leading Basketball Bundesliga’s Group B standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-0 in the 4 games they've played so far. On the other hand, EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO) occupy the second spot in the Group A standings. They have a win-loss record of 3-1 in the 4 games they've played so far.

BER vs BO Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Wednesday, June 24 (Thursday morning for Indian viewers)

Time: 12 AM IST

BER vs BO Dream11 team, full squads

BER vs BO Dream11 team: Alba Berlin (BER) squad

Peyton Siva, Martin Hermannsson, Stefan Peno, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Malte Delow, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Kenneth Ogbe, Luke Sikma, Tyler Cavanaugh, Lorenz Brenneke, Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann, Kresimir Nikic

BER vs BO Dream11 team: EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO) squad

Braydon Hobbs, Tyler Larson, Jacob Hollatz, Robert Drijencic, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Rickey Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen

BER vs BO Dream11 prediction: BER vs BO Dream11 top picks

Alba Berlin (BER): Martin Hermannsson, Marcus Eriksson, Rokas Giedraitis

EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO): Braydon Hobbs, Robin Amaize, Rickey Paulding

BER vs BO Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Alba Berlin (BER) : Martin Hermannsson (PG), Marcus Eriksson (SG), Rokas Giedraitis (SF), Luke Sikma (PF), Johannes Thiemann (C)

: Martin Hermannsson (PG), Marcus Eriksson (SG), Rokas Giedraitis (SF), Luke Sikma (PF), Johannes Thiemann (C) EWE Baskets Oldenburg (BO): Braydon Hobbs (PG), Robin Amaize (SG), Rickey Paulding (SF), Ian Hummer (PF), Rashid Mahalbasic (C)

BER vs BO Dream11 prediction: BER vs BO Dream11 team

Point Guard: Braydon Hobbs, Martin Hermannsson

Shooting Guard: Robin Amaize, Marcus Eriksson

Small Forward: Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey

Power Forward: Luke Sikma

Center: Rashid Mahalbasic (SP)

BER vs BO Dream11 prediction

Alba Berlin (BER) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the BER vs BO Dream11 prediction and BER vs BO Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BER vs BO Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Alba Berlin Instagram