BER VS MTA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Maccabi Tel Aviv will be playing against the ALBA Berlin in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 10 at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 9 8:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Maccabi is ranked 4th on the points table with 11 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Berlin is ranked 17th with 5 wins and 12 losses. You can play the BER vs MTA match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BER vs MTA Dream11 prediction and squad details.
For both ALBA and Maccabi, this will be their first win in 2020. After this game, ALBA will not play at home again till January 30. Currently, ALBA has a 4-4 win-loss record at home. Maccabi have now lost two back-to-back games. However, they have compensated with going on winning streaks later. No player of either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for tomorrow's game.
ALBA start as favourites to win.
