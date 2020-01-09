The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

BER VS MTA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Basketball News

Maccabi Tel Aviv will play the ALBA Berlin for Turkish Euro League Round 18. Here are the BER VS MTA Dream11 prediction, squad details, injury updates and more.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
ber vs mta dream11

Maccabi Tel Aviv will be playing against the ALBA Berlin in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 10 at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 9 8:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Maccabi is ranked 4th on the points table with 11 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Berlin is ranked 17th with 5 wins and 12 losses. You can play the BER vs MTA match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BER vs MTA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also read | Kevin Love expresses regret for '13-year-old like' outburst during Thunder-Cavaliers game

BER vs MTA preview and injury updates

For both ALBA and Maccabi, this will be their first win in 2020. After this game, ALBA will not play at home again till January 30. Currently, ALBA has a 4-4 win-loss record at home. Maccabi have now lost two back-to-back games. However, they have compensated with going on winning streaks later. No player of either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for tomorrow's game.

Also read | Luka Doncic 'absolutely warrants' MVP consideration, Chris Paul backs Doncic's MVP charge

BER vs MTA Squad Details

ALBA Berlin: Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Dibartolomeo, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Tarik Black and Yovel Zoosman

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Makai Mason, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Peyton Siva, Niels Griffey, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Tim Scheneider, Lorenz Brenneke, Martin Hermannsson, Kresimir Nikic, Kenneth Ogbe, Rokas Geidraitis, Johannes Thiemann, Tyler Cavanaugh, Landry Nnoko, Luke Sikma and Stefan Peno.

BER vs MTA Dream11 team and prediction

  • Point-guards: Peyton Siva (SP)
  • Shooting-guards: Elijah Bryant, Tyler Dorsey
  • Small-forwards: Niels Griffey, Rokas Geidraitis
  • Power-forwards: Luke Sikma, Sandy Cohen
  • Centre: Landry Nnoko

ALBA start as favourites to win.

Note - The BER vs MTA Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also read | Magic Johnson settles Michael Jordan vs LeBron James debate, calls MJ 'freakiest' player

Also read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not practising together for Clippers could be an issue

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAHA VIKAS AGHADI WINS IN 4 DIST.
WB GUV ON VISVA BHARATI INCIDENT
CHHAPAAK MAKERS TO GET NOTICE?
BABBAR BACKS DEEPIKA OVER JNU ROW
MO SALAH MOCKS AFRICAN FEDERATION
KARTIK BACKS DEEPIKA PADUKONE