BER VS MTA Dream11 Euro League Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Maccabi Tel Aviv will be playing against the ALBA Berlin in the Turkish Airlines Euro League 2019-20 on Friday, January 10 at 12:30 AM IST (Thursday, January 9 8:00 PM CET). The game will take place at Mercedes-Benz Arena Berlin in Berlin, Germany. Maccabi is ranked 4th on the points table with 11 wins and 6 losses. On the other hand, Berlin is ranked 17th with 5 wins and 12 losses. You can play the BER vs MTA match on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BER vs MTA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

BER vs MTA preview and injury updates

For both ALBA and Maccabi, this will be their first win in 2020. After this game, ALBA will not play at home again till January 30. Currently, ALBA has a 4-4 win-loss record at home. Maccabi have now lost two back-to-back games. However, they have compensated with going on winning streaks later. No player of either team is listed as sidelined or questionable for tomorrow's game.

BER vs MTA Squad Details

ALBA Berlin: Elijah Bryant, Scottie Wilbekin, Quincy Acy, Othello Hunter, Sandy Cohen, Omri Casspi, Deni Avdija, Tyler Dorsey, John Dibartolomeo, Nate Wolters, Jake Cohen, Tarik Black and Yovel Zoosman

Maccabi Tel Aviv: Makai Mason, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Peyton Siva, Niels Griffey, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Tim Scheneider, Lorenz Brenneke, Martin Hermannsson, Kresimir Nikic, Kenneth Ogbe, Rokas Geidraitis, Johannes Thiemann, Tyler Cavanaugh, Landry Nnoko, Luke Sikma and Stefan Peno.

BER vs MTA Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Peyton Siva (SP)

Shooting-guards: Elijah Bryant, Tyler Dorsey

Small-forwards: Niels Griffey, Rokas Geidraitis

Power-forwards: Luke Sikma, Sandy Cohen

Centre: Landry Nnoko

ALBA start as favourites to win.

Note - The BER vs MTA Dream11 prediction are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

