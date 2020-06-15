BER Vs RL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Alba Berlin will square off against Riesen Ludwigsburg in a Basketball Bundesliga Stage Two, Round 10 game. The game will be held on June 15, Monday (Tuesday night at 12 am IST), at the Sendling-Westpark, Munich, Germany. The BER vs RL Dream11 prediction game can be played on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BER vs RL Dream11 prediction, BER vs RL Dream11 team and BER vs RL Dream11 top picks.

BER vs RL Dream11 prediction: Alba Berlin preview

This season, Alba Berlin have been performing well in the regular season with a 14-5 win-loss record. However, the team did not do well in the Euro League, where they finished 16th in the standings and did not qualify for the playoffs. They last played against SC Rasta Vechta, who they defeated with a 102-72 margin. They are currently ranked second on the Group B rankings with three wins and zero losses. Peyton Siva is the team's key player who is averaging 9.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. Rokas Giedraitis has been averaging 13.2 points per game.

BER vs RL Dream11 prediction: Riesen Ludwigsburg preview

Riesen Ludwigsburg are currently ranked first in the Bundesliga Basketball League with a 3-0 win-loss record. They last played against Brose Basket, where they won with a 103-74 margin. They were ranked second overall in the Stage One rankings with a 17-4 record. Khadeen Carrington has been leading their team with 17.2 points per game. Jaleen Smith, Nick Weiler-Babb, Thomas Wimbush II, Marcos Knight and Tanner Leissner have also been averaging double digits.

BER vs RL Dream11 team squad

BER vs RL Dream11 team squad – Alba Berlin

Lorenz Brenneke, Tyler Cavanaugh, Malte Delow, Marcus Eriksson, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Martin Hermannsson, Makai Mason, Jonas Mattisseck, Kresimir Nikic, Landry Nnoko, Kenneth Ogbe, Stefan Peno, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Tim Schneider, Lucas Sikma, Peyton Siva and Johannes Thiemann.

BER vs RL Dream11 team squad – Riesen Ludwigsburg

John Patrick, Jaleen Smith, Radii Caisin, Marcos Knight, Lukas Herzog, Zamal Nixon, Nick Weiler-Babb, Teyvon Myers, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann, Christian von Fintel, David Brembly, Thomas Wimbush II, Hans Brase, Khadeen Carrington, Konstantin Klein, Jairus Lyles, Johannes Patrick and Tanner Leissner.

BER vs RL Dream11 prediction

As per our prediction for this game, Riesen Ludwigsburg are the favourites.

Note: The BER vs RL Dream11 prediction and BER vs RL Dream11 top picks are our own and does not guarantee positive results.

