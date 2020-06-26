BER Vs RL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Quick links:
Alba Berlin (BER) will square off against Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL) in the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga game on Friday, June 26 (Saturday IST) at Audi Dome in Munich, Germany. The game is scheduled to start at 12 AM IST. Alba Berlin (BER) are currently leading Basketball Bundesliga’s Group B standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-0 in the 4 games they've played so far. Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL), on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the Group B standings. They have a win-loss record of 3-1 in the 4 games they've played so far.
Also Read l BGS Vs ANR Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live
Peyton Siva, Martin Hermannsson, Stefan Peno, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Malte Delow, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Kenneth Ogbe, Luke Sikma, Tyler Cavanaugh, Lorenz Brenneke, Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann, Kresimir Nikic
Marcos Knight, Zamal Nixon, Lukas Herzog, Johannes Patrick, Nick Weiler-Babb, Jaleen Smith, Christian von Fintel, Radii Caisin, Teyvon Myers, Hans Brase, Jacob Patrick, Thomas Wimbush II, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann
Also Read l GCN Vs VAL Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live
Also Read l BAR vs TNF Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live game info
Point Guard: Marcos Knight (SP), Martin Hermannsson
Shooting Guard: Jaleen Smith, Marcus Eriksson
Small Forward: Rokas Giedraitis, Kenneth Ogbe
Power Forward: Ariel Hukporti
Center: Johannes Thiemann
Alba Berlin (BER) start as favourites to win the game.
Also Read l CJB Vs VGB Dream11 prediction, team news, top picks, Spanish Liga ACB live game info