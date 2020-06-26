BER Vs RL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

Alba Berlin (BER) will square off against Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL) in the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga game on Friday, June 26 (Saturday IST) at Audi Dome in Munich, Germany. The game is scheduled to start at 12 AM IST. Alba Berlin (BER) are currently leading Basketball Bundesliga’s Group B standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 4-0 in the 4 games they've played so far. Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL), on the other hand, occupy the second spot in the Group B standings. They have a win-loss record of 3-1 in the 4 games they've played so far.

BER Vs RL Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Date: Friday, June 26 (Saturday IST)

Time: 12 AM IST

Venue: Audi Dome in Munich, Germany

BER Vs RL Dream11 team, full squads

BER Vs RL Dream11 team: Alba Berlin (BER) squad

Peyton Siva, Martin Hermannsson, Stefan Peno, Marcus Eriksson, Jonas Mattisseck, Malte Delow, Rokas Giedraitis, Niels Giffey, Kenneth Ogbe, Luke Sikma, Tyler Cavanaugh, Lorenz Brenneke, Landry Nnoko, Johannes Thiemann, Kresimir Nikic

BER Vs RL Dream11 team: Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL) squad

Marcos Knight, Zamal Nixon, Lukas Herzog, Johannes Patrick, Nick Weiler-Babb, Jaleen Smith, Christian von Fintel, Radii Caisin, Teyvon Myers, Hans Brase, Jacob Patrick, Thomas Wimbush II, Ariel Hukporti, Cameron Jackson, Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann

BER Vs RL Dream11 prediction: BER Vs RL Dream11 top picks

Alba Berlin (BER) : Martin Hermannsson, Marcus Eriksson, Rokas Giedraitis

: Martin Hermannsson, Marcus Eriksson, Rokas Giedraitis Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL): Marcos Knight, Zamal Nixon, Lukas Herzog

BER Vs RL Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Alba Berlin (BER): Peyton Siva (PG), Marcus Eriksson (SG), Rokas Giedraitis (SF), Luke Sikma (PF), Landry Nnoko (C)

Riesen Ludwigsburg (RL): Marcos Knight (PG), Nick Weiler-Babb (SG), Hans Brase (SF), Thomas Wimbush II (PF), Jonas Wohlfarth-Bottermann (C)

BER Vs RL Dream11 prediction: BER Vs RL Dream11 team

Point Guard: Marcos Knight (SP), Martin Hermannsson

Shooting Guard: Jaleen Smith, Marcus Eriksson

Small Forward: Rokas Giedraitis, Kenneth Ogbe

Power Forward: Ariel Hukporti

Center: Johannes Thiemann

BER Vs RL Dream11 prediction

Alba Berlin (BER) start as favourites to win the game.

Please note that the BER Vs RL Dream11 prediction and BER Vs RL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BER Vs RL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Alba Berlin Instagram

