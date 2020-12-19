BER Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, German Basketball League Match Preview

Alba Berlin will square off against Ratiopharm Ulm in the upcoming match of the ongoing German Basketball League 2020. The BER vs ULM match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Arena. The BER vs ULM live match is scheduled to commence at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday, December 19. Here, we take a look at BER vs ULM Dream11 team, BER vs ULM match prediction and BER vs ULM playing 11.

BER vs ULM live: BER vs ULM Dream11 prediction and preview

BER are currently 5th on the points table after 5 matches. So far, they have won 5 matches and lost 1 match. Their previous game was against Bamberg, which they won 82-70. Peyton Siva was the top scorer for the side with 22 points, while Johannes Thiemann (18 points) and Niels Giffey (11 points) were the other top scorers for the team.

ULM played their last match versus Hamburg which they won by a close margin of 73-69. For ULM Dylan Osetkowski scored 17 points, while Troy Caupain chipped in with 12 points. Unlike the previous match, ULM will be looking to put up a better performance this time around and register a win over Berlin.

BER vs ULM Dream11 prediction: BER vs ULM squad details

BER squad: Luke Sikma, Niels Giffey, Maodo Lo, Johannes Thiemann, Louis Olinde, Ben Lammers, Peyton Siva, Jayson Granger, Marcus Eriksson, Simone Fontecchio, Malte Delow, Kresimir Nikic, Tim Schneider, Jonas Mattisseck, Lorenz Brenneke

ULM squad: Dylan Osetkowski, John Petrucelli, Troy Caupain, Andreas Obst, Demitrius Conger, Aric Holman, Per Günther, Christoph Philipps, Isaiah Wilkins, Thomas Klepeisz, Patrick Heckmann, Trey Landers, Nat Diallo, Kristofer Krause, Marius Stoll, Nicolas Bretzel, Timo Lanmueller, Moritz Krimmer, Igor Milicic

BER vs ULM Dream11 prediction: BER vs ULM top picks

Dylan Osetkowski

Andreas Obst

Niels Giffey

Peyton Siva

BER vs ULM match prediction: BER vs ULM Dream11 team

BER vs ULM live: BER vs ULM match prediction

As per our BER vs ULM Dream11 prediction, ULM should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The BER vs ULM Dream11 prediction, top picks and BER vs ULM Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BER vs ULM match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Alba Berlin / Twitter