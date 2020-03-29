BERK Vs DP Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Tajikistan Basketball League Live

Berkut will face off against Diesel Power in the Tajikistan Basketball league 2020 on Sunday. The game will be played at the Tajikistan National League International. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM (IST).

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: BERK vs DP Dream11 preview

Berkut will face off against Diesel Power in the Tajikistan Basketball league 2020 on Sunday. Diesel Power are in good form coming into the game having defeated Faeton 82-74 in their last match. Diesel Power are second in the league standings would look to add another win against Berkut to close the gap on table topper Dushanbe. Diesel Power have won three of their last five games. Berkut have struggled for consistency and are 7th in the league standings. They were handed a 63-51 defeat by Zuhra in their last game. Berkut have lost their last three games after winning two on the trot.

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: BERK vs DP Dream11 team news and injuries

All players are available for the BERK vs DP clash.

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: BERK vs DP Dream11 Squad

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: Berkut Squad

Anis Amirbekov, Shohruh Lukmanov, Orhan Alakbarov, Khovar Gafurov, Bahodur Murodov, Firruz Hasanov, Firdavs Ashurov, Azim Arifhjanov, Timur Salikhov, Aziz Tisabaev, Alexander Kurtenko, Ruslan Bashmakov, Amir Magaramov

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: Diesel Power Squad

Islambek Asanbekov, Timur Ahmedov, Chumakhon Mavlaviev, Saidali Saifulloev, Alimamad Sarkuliev, Vasily Ligai, Sherzod Berdov, Manucher Mirzoev, Vasily Mahmadov, Alexander Uritsky.

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: BERK vs DP Dream11 team captain and vice-captain selection

Captain: Vasily Ligai, Sherzod Berdov, Anis Amirbekov

Vasily Ligai, Sherzod Berdov, Anis Amirbekov Vice-captain: Vasily Mahmadov, Aziz Tisabaev, Alexander Uritsky

Vasily Mahmadov, Aziz Tisabaev, Alexander Uritsky Vasily Ligai and Alexander Uritsky are the perfect captain and vice-captain options.

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: BERK vs DP Dream11 team

Point Guard: Anis Amirbekov, Orhan Alakbarov

Anis Amirbekov, Orhan Alakbarov Small Forward: Chumakhon Mavlaviev

Chumakhon Mavlaviev Power Forward: Alexander Kurtenko

Alexander Kurtenko Centre: Vasily Mahmadov, Alexander Uritsky, Ruslan Bashmakov.

BERK vs DP Dream11 prediction: BERK vs DP Dream11 match prediction

Diesel Power are favourites to beat Berkut and should win this clash easily.

