BGG Vs CM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live

BG Gottingen will square off against Crailsheim Merlins in the upcoming Basketball Bundesliga regular-season game. The game will be held on Saturday, June 6 at 10 pm IST. Fans can play the BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here is the BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction, BGG vs CM Dream11 team and BGG vs CM Dream11 top picks.

Also Read: DRG VS GYK Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction and preview

Crailsheim Merlins (CM) hold the third position in the league standings. Out of the 21 games they have played so far, CM have won 15 games and lost 6 games. In their last game, they played against Alba, which they won by a 91-82 margin. They come into the game on the back of five consecutive wins.

Also read: GAL Vs GYT Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Turkmenistan Basketball League Live

BG Gottingen (BGG) take the eighth position in the league standings having won 11 games and lost 10 from the 21 games played so far this season. They played their last game against Hamburg Towers, which they won 101-95 In their last five games they have won 4 times while losing once.

Also Read: Michael Jordan And Jordan Brand to donate $100 Million To fight Against Racial Injustice

BGG vs CM Dream11 team: BGG vs CM starting line-up

BGG vs CM Dream11 team: BGG vs CM starting line-up: BG Gottingen

Kyan Anderson, Dylan Osetkowski, Mathis Moenninghoff, Terry Allen, Elias Lasisi

BGG vs CM Dream11 team: BGG vs CM starting line-up: Crailsheim Merlins

Javontae Hawkins, Dewayne Russell, Jeremy Morgan, Jan Span, Fabian Bleck

Also Read: Brooklyn Nets Star Kevin Durant: “My Season Is Over.”

BGG vs CM Dream11 top picks

Kyan Anderson

Dylan Osetkowski

Javontae Hawkins

Dewayne Russell

BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction: BGG vs CM Dream11 team squad

BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction: BGG vs CM Dream11 team squad – BG Gottingen

Kyan Anderson, Dylan Osetkowski, Alex Ruoff, Terry Allen, Dominic Lockhart, Bennet Hundt, Elias Lasisi, Mihajlo Andric, Dennis Kramer, Adam Waleskowski, Darius Carter, Mathis Moenninghoff, Marvin Omuvwie, Zane Waterman, Kevin Bryant

DRG VS GYK Dream11 prediction: DRG VS GYK Dream11 team squad -Crailsheim Merlins

Javontae Hawkins, Dewayne Russell, Sebastian Herrera, Jeremy Morgan, Aaron Jones, Quincy Ford, Jan Span, Maurice Stuckey, Fabian Bleck, Dejan Kovacevic, Liam Carpenter, Aleksa Kovacevic, Soeren-Eyke Urbansky

BGG vs CM Dream11 team

BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction

As per our BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction, BG Gottingen are the favourites to win this game

Note: The BGG vs CM Dream11 prediction and BGG vs CM Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results.