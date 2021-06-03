BGS vs TNF Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News and Spanish Liga [ACB] preview

San Pablo Burgos [BGS] will take on Iberostar Tenerife [TNF] in the quarterfinal of the Spanish League [ACB]. The game is scheduled to be played at the Tenerife Sports Pavilion on Thursday, June 3 at 7:45 PM [Thursday, June 3 at 11:15 PM IST]. Here are our BGS vs TNF Dream11 team, top picks and BGS vs TNF Dream11 prediction

BGS vs TNF Game Preview

Tenerife finished the League in 3rd position holding a 27-9 record. They have been playing some brilliant basketball this season and will be hoping to establish control by winning the 2nd round of the quarterfinal. Giorgi Shermadini has been the key player for them this season. In the Round 1 game, Shermadini went off for 16 points helping which helped them get an 86-78 win against their opponents. Marcelinho Huertas has been the playmaker Tenerife was looking for, the former Lakers player scored 15 points and secured 5 dimes in Round 1.

💪 Haciendo valer su condición de #MVPMovistar de la temporada y liderando al @CB1939Canarias en su inicio en el #PlayoffLigaEndesa...



¡Otra EXHIBICIÓN de @gioshermadini!



1⃣6⃣ puntos

6⃣ rebotes

3⃣ asistencias

2⃣4⃣ de valoración pic.twitter.com/5xK9M4IVtO — Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) June 2, 2021

San Pablo Burgos made their way into the quarters after finishing 6th on the points table. Thaddeus Mcfadden has averaged 14 points for them this season and has been a very important part of the team. In the Round 1 game against Tenerife, Borgas had 4 players who score above 10 points and that is a positive sign for them going into the game on Thursday.

🔥 Alcanzó su TOPE de valoración en #LigaEndesa y lideró a Hereda @SanPabloBurgos sobre la cancha.



¡Estaba EN TODAS PARTES @miquelsalvo! ¡Multiusos de carácter!



1⃣4⃣ puntos

7⃣ rebotes

2⃣1⃣ de valoración#PlayoffLigaEndesa pic.twitter.com/Xp0MU3Q2bS — Liga Endesa (@ACBCOM) June 2, 2021

BGS vs TNF team rosters

San Pablo Burgos: Thaddus Mcfadden, Victor Benite, Jasiel Rivero, Dejan Kravic, Alex Renfroe, Dejan Kravic, Alex Renfroe, Kenneth Horton, Xavier Rabaseda, Omar Cook, Miquel Salvo, Jordan Sakho, Maksim Salasah, Olivier Bieshaar, Alberto Alonso, Angel Infante, Alejandro Barrea, Kareem Queeley, Goran Huskic

Tenerife: Giorgi Shermadini, Marcelinho Huertas, Bruno Fitipaldo, Sasu Salin, Aaron Doornekamp, Tyler Cavanaugh, Francisco Guerra, Spencer Butterfield, Santi Yusta, Emir Sulejmanovic, Giorgos Bogris, Danilo Brnovic, Alejandro Lopez, Charles Jenkins, Daniel Diez, Sergio Rodriguez Febles

BGS vs TNF Dream11 top picks

San Pablo Burgos: Miquel Salvo, Thaddus Mcfadden, Victor Benite

Tenerife: Giorgi Shermadini, Marcelinho Huertas, Tyler Cavanaugh

BGS vs TNF Dream11 team

Point Guard: Alex Renfroe

Shooting Guards: Marcelinho Huertas, Thaddus Mcfadden

Small Forward: Miquel Salvo, Victor Benite

Power Forward; Tyler Cavanaugh, Jasiel Rivero

Centre: Dejan Krairc

BGS vs TNF Dream11 prediction

Pablo Burgos come into round 2 after losing their first match against Tenerife 86-78. They will be hoping to put up a good performance against their rivals. But Tenerife have a good team and look solid in offence and defence. They will be hoping to ease past Borgos with another win on Thursday. Our BGS vs TNF prediction is a win for Tenerife.

Picture Credits: Lenovo Tenerife