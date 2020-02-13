Justin Bieber's Kobe Bryant Art Has Raised More Than $12k For MambaOnThree Fund

To honour the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who recently lost his life in a tragic helicopter crash, Justin Bieber purchased a piece of limited-edition illustrated Kobe Bryant art. Along with the original art, miniatures of the original were sold to raise money for the MambaOnThree fund made for the helicopter crash victims' families. Along with Bryant and his daughter Gianna, seven others lost their lives during the tragedy while travelling to one of Gianna's basketball games.

Kobe Bryant art piece purchased by Justin Bieber raised more than $12K for MambaOnThree fund

A few days ago, Justin Bieber bought a Kobe Bryant art piece from Emily Bright and Tamara Martin, the owners of Idiot Box Art. Bieber bought a big piece for $1200 as only five were made. After Justin Bieber's purchase, the makers sold miniature versions of the Kobe Bryant art for $200 dollars, out of which 24% was given to the MambaOnThree Fund. Idiot Box also shared a photo of Justin Bieber hanging the Kobe Bryant art up on their Instagram.

The Kobe Bryant art by Idiot Box is a teddy bear illustration. The teddy bear is wearing a Mamba hoodie under the Laker legend's No. 8 jersey. The teddy bear is holding a basketball and wearing his signature Nike shoes. Idiot Box ended up selling around 260 mini art pieces during their two-day limited sale and raised $12,480 for Kobe's foundation.

Kobe Bryant death: Justin Bieber shares a throwback photo with Bryant

