BIL Vs BGS Dream11: Bilbao Basket Vs San Pablo Burgos Prediction, Team And Top Picks

Bilbao Basket and San Pablo Burgos are all set to lock horns against each other in the Spanish Liga ACB, on Tuesday, May 18. The Spanish Liga match is set to be played at Bilbao Arena with the kickoff scheduled for 16:30 GMT (10:00 PM IST). Let's have a look at the BIL vs BGS Dream11 team, top picks, alongside other details of this clash.

BIL vs BGS Match Preview

Bilbao Basket head into the match as the 18th ranked team on the Spanish Liga ACB table registering eight wins while playing out 25 losses from 33 games so far this season. Heading into the game after suffering from five straight losses in their previous matches, the hosts managed to bounce back on the winning ways as their registered a narrow 87-82 win over Montakit Fuenlabrada. Bilbao Basket will be hoping to build on their win and aim to register their ninth win of the ongoing campaign against Hereda San Pablo Burgos. However, they face an uphill task and will have to bring on their A-game if they wish to walk away with the win on Tuesday.

San Pablo Burgos on the other hand have been playing pretty well in the ongoing season. The visitors have registered 20 wins while suffering from just thirteen losses from their 33 games so far. With a point difference of 132, the visitors find themselves slotted sixth on the Spanish Liga ACB table. Heading into the game after registering a comprehensive 95-77 win over Coosur Betis in their latest outing, San Pablo Burgos will be hoping to come out all guns blazing against Bilbao Basket.

BIL vs BGS Top Picks

Captain - I. Athinaiou or T. McFadden

Vice-Captain -V. Benite or J. Brown

BIL vs BGS Dream11 Team

Point Guard- A. Renfore, L. Hakanson

Shooting Guard- T. McFadden, I. Athinaiou

Small Forward- J. Brown, V. Benite

Power Forward- A. Kulaboka

Centre-D. Kravic

BIL vs BGS Dream11 Prediction

Given the current form of both teams, San Pablo Burgos start the match as favourites and are expected to register a comfortable win on Tuesday

Note: The above BIL vs BGS Dream11 prediction, BIL vs BGS Dream11 Match Prediction, and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BIL vs BGS Dream11 Team and BIL vs BGS Dream11 Top Picks does not guarantee a positive result