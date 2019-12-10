The Debate
Kings Vs Rockets Highlights: Bjelica's 3-pointer Hands Kings 119-118 Win At Buzzer

Basketball News

Kings vs Rockets highlights: Sacramento Kings' Nemanja Bjelica scored a three-pointer at the buzzer to give them a 119-118 win over the Houston Rockets.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kings vs Rockets highlights

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Houston Rockets 119-118 on Tuesday, December 10 IST (Monday, December 9 EST). The match took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Nemanja Bjelica shot a three-pointer at the buzzer, which granted the Kings a thrilling one-point victory. Buddy Hield scored 26 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes added 19 points. Bjelica, Richuan Holmes, Cory Joseph, and Bogdanovic also scored above 10 points. Russell Westbrook scored his season-high 34 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists for the Rockets, while James Harden chipped in with 27 points and 10 assists. The Kings won their second game after losing three consecutive games. 

Also read | James Harden and Devin Booker embroiled in HEATED scuffle during Suns vs Rockets game

Kings vs Rockets highlights: Nemanja Bjelica gives the Kings 119-118 win 

Barnes scored a free pair of throws for the Kings, which gave them a 94-93 lead in the Q3. The Kings were leading by 6 points when 9 minutes were left in the game. Rockets scored 4 points, and Bogdanovic scored a three-pointer, reducing the Kings lead to 105-102.  The score was tied in Q4, but Ben McLemore's three-pointer after an assist from Westbrook, gave the Rockets a 116-113 advantage with 22.7 seconds left on the clock. Hield then missed a three-pointer, but Bogdanovic bagged the rebound and passed it to Hield, who scored a three-pointer with 8.4 seconds left on the clock. Westbrook scored a layup, which put the Rockets ahead of the Kings with 1 second left on the clock. However, Cory Joseph's inbound to Bjelica after a timeout resulted in a 33-foot three-point jumper, lifting the Kings over the Rockets. 

Also read | Rockets officially file protest on James Harden’s dunk against Spurs: Reports

NBA 2019-20: Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets player ratings

Sacramento Kings

  • Harrison Barnes – 6.5/10
  • Nemanja Bjelica – 7/10
  • Bogdan Bogdanovic – 6/10
  • Trevor Ariza – 4.5/10
  • Yogi Ferrell – 6/10
  • Buddy Hield – 8/10
  • Richaun Holmes – 6/10
  • Cory Joseph – 6/10

Also read | Rockets vs Raptors highlights: Ben McLemore outperforms James Harden in Rockets' win

Houston Rockets

  • Russell Westbrook – 8/10
  • James Harden – 7/10
  • Gary Clark – 5.4/10
  • PJ Tucker – 6/10
  • Danuel House Jr. – 6/10
  • Clint Capela – 5.5/10
  • Ben McLemore – 6/10

Also read | Watch James Harden furiously respond to Spurs fan yelling at him over free throws

Published:
COMMENT
