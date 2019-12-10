Kings Vs Rockets Highlights: Bjelica's 3-pointer Hands Kings 119-118 Win At Buzzer

The Sacramento Kings defeated the Houston Rockets 119-118 on Tuesday, December 10 IST (Monday, December 9 EST). The match took place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Nemanja Bjelica shot a three-pointer at the buzzer, which granted the Kings a thrilling one-point victory. Buddy Hield scored 26 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists for the Kings. Harrison Barnes added 19 points. Bjelica, Richuan Holmes, Cory Joseph, and Bogdanovic also scored above 10 points. Russell Westbrook scored his season-high 34 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists for the Rockets, while James Harden chipped in with 27 points and 10 assists. The Kings won their second game after losing three consecutive games.

Kings vs Rockets highlights: Nemanja Bjelica gives the Kings 119-118 win

Barnes scored a free pair of throws for the Kings, which gave them a 94-93 lead in the Q3. The Kings were leading by 6 points when 9 minutes were left in the game. Rockets scored 4 points, and Bogdanovic scored a three-pointer, reducing the Kings lead to 105-102. The score was tied in Q4, but Ben McLemore's three-pointer after an assist from Westbrook, gave the Rockets a 116-113 advantage with 22.7 seconds left on the clock. Hield then missed a three-pointer, but Bogdanovic bagged the rebound and passed it to Hield, who scored a three-pointer with 8.4 seconds left on the clock. Westbrook scored a layup, which put the Rockets ahead of the Kings with 1 second left on the clock. However, Cory Joseph's inbound to Bjelica after a timeout resulted in a 33-foot three-point jumper, lifting the Kings over the Rockets.

NBA 2019-20: Sacramento Kings vs Houston Rockets player ratings

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes – 6.5/10

Nemanja Bjelica – 7/10

Bogdan Bogdanovic – 6/10

Trevor Ariza – 4.5/10

Yogi Ferrell – 6/10

Buddy Hield – 8/10

Richaun Holmes – 6/10

Cory Joseph – 6/10

Houston Rockets

Russell Westbrook – 8/10

James Harden – 7/10

Gary Clark – 5.4/10

PJ Tucker – 6/10

Danuel House Jr. – 6/10

Clint Capela – 5.5/10

Ben McLemore – 6/10

