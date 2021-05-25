BKN Vs BOS Dream11: Brooklyn Nets Vs Boston Celtics Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

Brooklyn Nets will take on Boston Celtics in Game 2 of the first-round series which is scheduled to be played on May 25 at 8:00 PM EST [May 26, 5:00 AM IST] at the Barclays Center. The Celtics will be going into the game after a first game loss against the Nets and will hope that they could get back into the series with a win. The Nets, however, will be looking to add pressure with another win and will be hoping that their Big 3 dismantle the Celtics side. Here is a look at the BKN vs BOS Dream11 team, the BKN vs BOS Dream11 prediction and BKN vs BOS Dream11 top picks.

BKN vs BOS Dream11 prediction: Boston vs Nets Game 2 Preview

The 2nd game will be a very important game as this game could decide if this series could possibly be a sweep or will there be a possible Game 7. The Celtics will be hoping that Jayson Tatum is able to take his regular-season form into the post-season, and will need him to deliver a top-notch performance. The Nets, who are favourites coming into the postseason, will be looking to establish firm control and make a statement with a 4-0 series win over Boston Celtics. The only disadvantage the Nets have is their Defence as they have not been as efficient in defence as their offence, and if the Celtics could exploit that then we could possibly be heading to an interesting series.

Our defense was completely locked in against the league’s leading offense in Brooklyn Saturday night. Now, we just have to bring that same type of aggressiveness on the offensive end in Game 2. https://t.co/yvRx6Uqtws — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 23, 2021

Players to watch out for

Boston Celtics - Boston will be relying heavily on Jayson Tatum, however defensively they could cause a real problem for the Brooklyn Nets with their young centre Robert Williams. He recorded 9 blocks in game 1 of the series and his defensive abilities and shot-blocking especially will be key if the Celtics would want to have any chance in the Game. Boston will also be hoping that Kemba Walker delivers in this crucial game as his abilities to score in clutch time could be vital for them.

Brooklyn Nets - The Nets easily have the deadliest offence in League history and a stunning performance from either one of them would mean an easy win for the Nets. The likes of Blake Griffin and Nicolas Claxton would need to be solid in defense and get some big stops to contain the likes of Tatum. The key player for the Nets however will be James Harden, as his playmaking abilities have been vital for the Nets and stats show that his absence has cost the Nets team dearly.

Predicted lineups

Brooklyn Nets: James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Kevin Durant, Blake Griffin

Boston Celtics: Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Evan Fournier, Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams

Brooklyn vs Boston Dream11 team

Point Guard: Kemba Walker, Kyrie Irving

Shooting Guard: James Harden (VC)

Small Forward: Joe Harris

Power Forward: Jayson Tatum (C), Kevin Durant

Centre: Robert Williams, Blake Griffin

Brooklyn vs Boston Dream11 team top picks

Celtics - Jayson Tatum, Robert Williams, Kemba Walker

Nets - James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant

Note; The above BKN vs BOS Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The predictions do not guarantee positive results.