BKN Vs DAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Injury Updates, NBA 2021 Preview

The Brooklyn Nets will go head-to-head against Dallas Mavericks in the upcoming NBA game on February 27 (February 28, 2021, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 PM ET (Saturday, 7:00 AM IST). Here's a look at BKN vs DAL Dream11 prediction, BKN vs DAL game prediction, BKN vs DAL rosters and BKN vs DAL live game preview.

Also Read: LeBron Points To Zlatan Hypocrisy; Warns "I'm Kind Of The Wrong Guy To Go At"

BKN vs DAL Dream11 prediction: BKN vs DAL Dream11 prediction live game schedule

Brooklyn Nets have made a flying start to their campaign and are currently second in the Eastern Conference. The return of Kevin Durant and arrival of James Hardel further added firepower to the Nets side who are currently having a 22-12 win/loss record. Recently the Nets registered their eighth consecutive win by beating the Orlando Magic in their previous game and will be hoping to continue their fine run when they take on Dallas Mavericks.

NBA NO. 1 RANKS â¤µï¸@KyrieIrving ðŸ“Š 1st in Offensive Rating (121.8)

Joe Harris ðŸ“Š 1st in 3P% (50.9%)@JHarden13 ðŸ“Š 1st in AST/Game (11.1)@Deandre ðŸ“Š 1st in eFG% (77.9%)

Brooklyn Nets ðŸ“Š 1st in PPG (121.2)

Brooklyn Nets ðŸ“Š 1st in FG% (50.2%)



More in our Stat Survey: — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 26, 2021

Also Read: Schroder Returns, Lakers Beat Blazers 102-93 To Snap Skid

Mavericks, on the other hand, are 9th in the Western Conference with 15-16 win/loss record. They will be coming into the game on the back of 97-111 against Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers in their previous game. They will be looking to put the loss behind, however, they will be also well aware of yet another stern test against inform Brooklyn Nets on their home court. This should be a great contest to watch.

Also Read: Jeremy Lin Opens Up On Racism Against Asians And The Hate That's Spread Around

BKN vs DAL Dream11 team: Team news

The Nets will be once again without All-Star forward Kevin Durant for at least another three games due to a left hamstring injury. The team announced that Durant will remain out through the NBA All-Star break after undergoing a routine follow-up MRI on his hamstring.The 32-year-old suffered the hamstring injury in a win over the Golden State Warriors on Feb. 13

For Dallas Mavericks Kristaps Porzingis is expected to be back on the court versus Brooklyn Nets after he missed the previous three games with lower back stiffness

Also Read: Powell, Lowry Help Depleted Raptors Beat Rockets

BKN vs DAL live: BKN vs DAL rosters

BKN: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, DeAndre Jordan, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, Spencer Dinwiddie, Chris Chiozza, Reggie Perry, Tyler Johnson, Donta Hall, Nicolas Claxton, Jamal Crawford and Paul Eboua.

DAL: Jalen Brunson, Trey Burke, Willie Cauley-Stein, Luka Doncic, Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr and Wes Iwundu, James Johnson, Maxi Kleber, Boban Marjanovic, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Josh Richardson and Tyrell Terry.

BKN vs DAL game prediction: BKN vs DAL Dream11 team

BKN vs DAL game prediction

Brooklyn Nets are favourites to win the game

Note: The BKN vs DAL Dream11 prediction and BKN vs DAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs DAL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Brooklyn Nets / Twitter