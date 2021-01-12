BKN Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

Quick links:
The Brooklyn Nets (BKN) will go up against the Denver Nuggets (DEN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, January 12 at 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Barclays Center in New York City. Here is our BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BKN vs DEN Dream11 team.
Both Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets are at the tenth spot in their respective standings (Eastern and Western, respectively). While the Nets have a win-loss record of 5-6, the Nuggets have won and lost five games each. Nikola Jokic and team are currently riding on a two-game winning streak, while the Nets have lost their last two games.
Jarrett Allen, Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Tyler Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Reggie Perry, Taurean Waller-Prince, Landry Shamet
Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr
Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Denver Nuggets are the favourites to win the game.
𝑅𝒪𝒴𝒜𝐿 𝐹𝐿𝒰𝒮𝐻 👑#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/SS12xpxKEI— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) January 11, 2021
Note: The BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction and BKN vs DEN match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs DEN Dream11 team and BKN vs DEN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.
