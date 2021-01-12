BKN Vs DEN Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game Preview

The Brooklyn Nets (BKN) will go up against the Denver Nuggets (DEN) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Tuesday, January 12 at 7:30 PM EST (Wednesday, 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at the Barclays Center in New York City. Here is our BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction, top picks and BKN vs DEN Dream11 team.

BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction: BKN vs DEN Dream11 team and preview

Both Brooklyn Nets and Denver Nuggets are at the tenth spot in their respective standings (Eastern and Western, respectively). While the Nets have a win-loss record of 5-6, the Nuggets have won and lost five games each. Nikola Jokic and team are currently riding on a two-game winning streak, while the Nets have lost their last two games.

BKN vs DEN live: BKN vs DEN schedule

US date and time: Tuesday, January 12 at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Wednesday, January 13 at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: Barclays Center, New York City, New York

BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Squad list

BKN vs DEN Dream11: Brooklyn Nets squad

Jarrett Allen, Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Tyler Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Reggie Perry, Taurean Waller-Prince, Landry Shamet

BKN vs DEN Dream11: Denver Nuggets squad

Will Barton, Bol Bol, Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Dozier, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Isaiah Hartenstein, Markus Howard, Nikola Jokic, Paul Millsap, Monte Morris, Jamal Murray, Zeke Nnaji, Michael Porter Jr

BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Caris LeVert, Kevin Durant

Denver Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Will Barton, Nikola Jokic

BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction: BKN vs DEN Dream11 team

Point Guards: Jamal Murray

Shooting Guards: Caris LeVert, Gary Harris

Small Forwards: Will Barton, Taurean Waller-Prince

Power Forwards: Kevin Durant

Centre: Jarrett Allen, Nikola Jokic

BKN vs DEN live: BKN vs DEN match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Denver Nuggets are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BKN vs DEN Dream11 prediction and BKN vs DEN match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs DEN Dream11 team and BKN vs DEN match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Denver Nuggets/ Twitter