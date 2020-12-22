BKN Vs GSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA 2020-21 Regular-season

The Brooklyn Nets are all set to take on the Golden State Warriors in the first regular-season game of the National Basketball Association (NBA) 2020-21. The BKN vs GSW match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 AM IST on December 23 from the Barclays Center indoor arena in Brooklyn. Here is our BKN vs GSW Dream11 prediction, BKN vs GSW Dream11 team and BKN vs GSW Dream11 top picks.

BKN vs GSW Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It will be an exciting start to the 2020-21 NBA season as the Brooklyn Nets clash with the Golden State Warriors in New York. The highlight of the meeting will undoubtedly be the face-off between Kevin Durant and Steph Curry, former teammates and champions who will be playing against each other for the first time since Durant's departure from the Warriors. Coming into this game, both teams have had decent runs in the pre-season.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated the Celtics by 113-89, while Golden State beat the Sacramento Kings by 113-105 in their last pre-season games. While the Nets have been undefeated, the Warriors suffered a close 114-113 defeat to the Kings. The Warriors will be missing Klay Thompson and Draymond Green for their first game while the Nets will be without the services of Nicolas Claxton.

BKN vs GSW squads for the NBA opening game

Brooklyn Nets - Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Spencer Dinwiddie, Joe Harris, DeAndre Jordan, Jeff Green, Caris Levert, Jarrett Allen, Taurean Prince, Timothy Luwawu-Cabarrot, Rodions Kurucks, Tyler Johnson, Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Martin, Reggie Perry, and Landry Shamet.

Golden State Warriors - Brad Wanamaker, Jordan Poole, Marquese Chriss, Damion Lee, Alen Smailagic, Eric Paschall, Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, Stephen Curry, Kelly Oubre, Mychal Mulder, James Wiseman, Nico Mannion, Kent Bazemore

BKN vs GSW starting lineup prediction

Brooklyn Nets - Jeff Green, Joe Harris, Caris LeVert, Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, Kelly Oubre Jr, Eric Paschall, Brad Wanamaker

BKN vs GSW Key Players

Brooklyn Nets - Kevin Durant, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert,

Golden State Warriors - Stephen Curry, Brad Wanamaker, Kelly Oubre Jr

BKN vs GSW Dream11 team

Point Guard: Stephen Curry, Brad Wanamaker

Shooting Guard: Caris LeVert, Kelly Oubre Jr.

Small Forward: Joe Harris

Power Forward: Kevin Durant, Jeff Green

Centre: Jarrett Allen

BKN vs GSW game prediction

According to our BKN vs GSW match prediction, the Brooklyn Nets will win this match.

Note: The BKN vs GSW Dream11 prediction and BKN vs GSW Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs GSW Dream11 team, BKN vs GSW playing 11 and BKN vs GSW Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Golden State Warriors Twitter