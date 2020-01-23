BKN Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Brooklyn Nets will host Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA game which is scheduled to be played on Thursday night Friday morning 6:00 AM IST). The LA Lakers recently made their way to a commanding win over the struggling New York Knicks and will hope to back that up with a win against the Nets on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nets will be sweating on the fitness of NBA star Kyrie Irving, who is facing some issues with his right hamstring. You can play the BKN vs LAL prediction game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BKN vs LAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | LaVar Ball wants all 3 of his sons to play for New York Knicks under Mark Jackson

BKN vs LAL: Brooklyn Nets offer injury update ahead of Lakers showdown

Nets @HSpecialSurgery Injury Report for tomorrow night's game vs. the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/FGfxf32RCE — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 22, 2020

Also Read | James Harden stays on court to practice shooting after poor game against Thunder

BKN vs LAL Dream11 team

BKN vs LAL Dream11 prediction - Brooklyn Nets squad

Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple.

BKN vs LAL Dream11 prediction - LA Lakers squad

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.

Also Read | Delonte West in horrible shape after gun altercation in Washington; players offer

Anthony Davis, LeBron James and Dwight Howard star as Lakers beat Knicks

Also Read | NBA trade rumours: Lakers lining up potential trade deal for Derrick Rose?

BKN vs LAL Dream11 top picks and prediction

Point-guards: S Dinwiddie, A Caruso

Shooting-guards: J Harris, A Bradley

Small-forwards: L James (Star Player), T Luwawu-Cabarrot

Power-forwards: A Davis

Centre: J McGee

LA Lakers start as favourites to win against Brooklyn Nets.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Snoop Dogg rants against Luka Doncic, says he's NOT the best 20-year-old in NBA history