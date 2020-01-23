BKN Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Brooklyn Nets will host Los Angeles Lakers in their NBA game which is scheduled to be played on Thursday night Friday morning 6:00 AM IST). The LA Lakers recently made their way to a commanding win over the struggling New York Knicks and will hope to back that up with a win against the Nets on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nets will be sweating on the fitness of NBA star Kyrie Irving, who is facing some issues with his right hamstring. You can play the BKN vs LAL prediction game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BKN vs LAL Dream11 prediction and squad details.
Nets @HSpecialSurgery Injury Report for tomorrow night's game vs. the Lakers: pic.twitter.com/FGfxf32RCE— Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 22, 2020
Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple.
Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.
Defense took care of business. #LakersWin @AntDavis23: 28 pts@KingJames: 21 pts, 5 stl @DwightHoward: 12 reb, 3 blkhttps://t.co/APdYo6n34B— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 23, 2020
Point-guards: S Dinwiddie, A Caruso
Shooting-guards: J Harris, A Bradley
Small-forwards: L James (Star Player), T Luwawu-Cabarrot
Power-forwards: A Davis
Centre: J McGee
LA Lakers start as favourites to win against Brooklyn Nets.
