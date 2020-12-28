BKN Vs MEM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA Regular Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are set to play hosts to the Memphis Grizzlies in a regular-season game of the National Basketball Association (NBA). The BKN vs MEM match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 AM IST on December 29 from the Barclays Center, New York. Here is our BKN vs MEM Dream11 prediction, BKN vs MEM Dream11 team and BKN vs MEM Dream11 top picks.

Back in Brooklyn tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/bLK7tqMfGm — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) December 28, 2020

BKN vs MEM Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the NBA regular season now in full swing, the Brooklyn Nets are 6th in the Eastern Conference with a 2-1 record. The Nets won their first two regular-season games, 125-99 against the Golden State Warriors and 123-95 against the Boston Celtics but broke their streak with a close 106-104 loss in their latest game against the Charlotte Hornets. The Grizzlies, on the other hand, are in the last place in their Western Conference table, after losing both their regular-season games so far. They will hope to make this game their turning point and put some points on the table in New York.

Nicolas Claxton will not play for the Nets because of an injury. Meanwhile, guard Spencer Dinwiddie is out due to an injured knee while forward Jeff Green has a facial injury. The injury list is long and concerning for the Grizzlies, who are already in an unfavourable position on the league table. Jaren Jackson is out with a torn meniscus, Justise Winslow is out for the season with a hip injury along with Xavier Tillman Sr. and Jontay Porter, who are out with knee issues for the game. Killian Tillie will also be missing for unspecified reasons, while De’Anthony Melton is yet to fully recover from the aftereffects of COVID.

BKN vs MEM starting lineup prediction

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving (PG), Caris LeVert (SG), Joe Harris (SF), Kevin Durant (PF), Jarrett Allen (C)

Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant (PG), Dillon Brooks (SG), Kyle Anderson (SF), Jaren Jackson Jr. (PF), Jonas Valanciunas (C)

BKN vs MEM Key Players

Brooklyn Nets - Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan

Memphis Grizzlies - Ja Morant, Jonas Valanciunas, Kyle Anderson

BKN vs MEM Dream11 team

PG: Kyrie Irving, Ja Morant

SG: Dillon Brooks

SF: Joe Harris, Kyle Anderson

PF: Kevin Durant, Jonas Valanciunas

C: Jarrett Allen

BKN vs MEM match prediction

According to our BKN vs MEM match prediction, the Brooklyn Nets will win this match.

Note: The BKN vs MEM Dream11 prediction and BKN vs MEM Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs MEM Dream11 team, BKN vs MEM playing 11 and BKN vs MEM Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Brooklyn Nets Twitter