BKN Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Regular Season Game Preview

Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat will lock horns on Saturday, January 23, 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, January 24, 6:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Barclays Center in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The Nets currently have a 9-8 win-loss record and are ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are placed 11th with a 6-8 record. Fans can also play the SAC vs POR game on Dream11. Here is the BKN vs MIA Dream11 prediction, BKN vs MIA Dream11 team and other details.

Also read | LeBron James further stresses upon '2 Americas' point in DAMNING post game interview

BKN vs MIA Dream11 team news

Brooklyn Nets

Nicolas Claxton – Out, knee

Spencer Dinwiddie – Out for season

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro – Out – Sent home for game against Nets

Chris Silva – Day-To-Day

Jimmy Butler – Out, NBA's health and safety protocols

Meyers Leonard – Out, shoulder

Avery Bradley – Out

BKN vs MIA rosters

Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, Timothé Luwawu-Cabarrot, DeAndre Jordan, Landry Shamet, Bruce Brown, Spencer Dinwiddie, Chris Chiozza, Reggie Perry, Tyler Johnson, Donta Hall, Nicolas Claxton, Jamal Crawford and Paul Eboua.

Miami Heat

Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Duncan Robinson, Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragić, Kelly Olynyk, Gabe Vincent Nnamdi, Avery Bradley, Kendrick Nunn, Precious Achiuwa, Andre Iguodala, KZ Okpala, Max Strus, Chris Silva, Udonis Haslem, Maurice Harkless, 0Meyers Leonard and Kyle Alexander

Also read | Lamar Odom brushes off relapse rumours, appears as 'Black Jesus' in strange video: WATCH

The Nets have allowed 134 points in the paint over their last 2 games (both against Cleveland).



That is their most allowed in any 2-game span over the last 25 seasons. (64 in Wednesday's game, 70 tonight), per @ESPNStatsInfo. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 23, 2021

BKN vs MIA rosters

Brooklyn Nets

DeAndre Jordan

Kyrie Irving

Jeff Green

James Harden

Kevin Duran

Miami Heat

Andre Iguodala

Precious Achiuwa

Gabe Vincent Nnamdi

Goran Dragic

Kendrick Nunn

BKN vs MIA Dream11 team

PG – Kyrie Irving, Goran Dragic

SG – James Harden (SP), Kendrick Nunn

SF – Andre Iguodala (PP), D Robinson

PF – Jeff Green

C – D Jordan

BKN vs MIA game prediction

Brooklyn Nets are favourites to beat the Miami Heat.

Also read | NBA expansion: Seattle Mayor gives BIG update on city's return to tournament rumours

BKN vs MIA live streaming

US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

Note: The Dream11 prediction and team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs MIA Dream11 team, BKN vs MIA playing 11 and BKN vs MIA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also read | NBA scores: Warriors overcome Clippers, Lakers beat Bulls while Jazz triumph over Giannis

(Image credits: Brooklyn Nets Instagram)