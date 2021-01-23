BKN Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Regular Season Game Preview

Quick links:
Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat will lock horns on Saturday, January 23, 8:30 PM EST (Sunday, January 24, 6:30 AM IST). The game will take place at the Barclays Center in the New York City borough of Brooklyn. The Nets currently have a 9-8 win-loss record and are ranked 7th in the Eastern Conference standings. The Miami Heat, on the other hand, are placed 11th with a 6-8 record. Fans can also play the SAC vs POR game on Dream11. Here is the BKN vs MIA Dream11 prediction, BKN vs MIA Dream11 team and other details.
The Nets have allowed 134 points in the paint over their last 2 games (both against Cleveland).— Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) January 23, 2021
That is their most allowed in any 2-game span over the last 25 seasons. (64 in Wednesday's game, 70 tonight), per @ESPNStatsInfo.
US fans can stream the game via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.
