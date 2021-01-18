BKN Vs MIL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Brooklyn Nets (BKN) will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks (MIL) at the Barclays Center on Monday, January 18. The NBA regular-season game between the two Eastern Conference giants is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM ET (Tuesday, January 19 at 6:00 AM IST). Here's a look at our BKN vs MIL Dream11 prediction, team and top picks ahead for the highly-anticipated contest.

Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks game preview

The Brooklyn Nets are currently in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table, with eight wins and six defeats. Steve Nash's men have won three on the trot since their loss against the Thunder last Sunday. New arrival James Harden enjoyed a stunning triple-double debut for the Nets as they cruised to victory over the Orlando Magic this weekend. However, there are still questions over the availability of Kyrie Irving.

Predicted starting line-up for the Brooklyn Nets: James Harden (PG), Bruce Brown (SG), Joe Harris (SF), Kevin Durant (PF), DeAndre Jordan (C)

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Bucks are at the summit of the Conference table, with nine wins and four defeats. Mike Budenholzer's side has won four games in a row and looks like a serious title contender with Giannis Antetokounmpo in its line-up. The Bucks registered a narrow 112-109 win over the Mavs on Friday.

Predicted starting line-up for the Milwaukee Bucks: Jrue Holiday (PG), Donte DiVincenzo (SG), Khris Middleton (SF), Giannis Antetokounmpo (PF), Brook Lopez (C)

These two teams have been in sensational form over the past week or so. However, James Harden's addition to the Nets has made Steve Nash's side grow in confidence. Our prediction for the game is a narrow win for the Nets.

BKN vs MIL Dream11 team

Point Guards: James Harden (PP), Jrue Holiday

Shooting Guards: Donte DiVincenzo

Small Forwards: Joe Harris, Khris Middleton

Power Forwards: Kevin Durant (SP), Giannis Antetokounmpo

Centres: Brook Lopez

BKN vs MIL Dream11 top picks

Top picks for the Brooklyn Nets - James Harden, Kevin Durant

Top picks for the Milwaukee Bucks - Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton

Note: The BKN vs MIL match prediction and BKN vs MIL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. Our BKN vs MIL Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

