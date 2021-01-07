BKN Vs PHI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; NBA 2020-21 Regular-season

The Brooklyn Nets are all set to host the Philadelphia 76ers in a regular-season match of the NBA 2020-21. The BKN vs PHI match is scheduled to begin at 6:00 AM IST from the Barclays Center, New York, on January 8, 2021. Here is our BKN vs PHI Dream11 prediction, BKN vs PHI Dream11 team and BKN vs PHI Dream11 top picks.

We still remain the only team in the league with just a single loss.#HereTheyCome | @NJMIns



📝⤵️ — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) January 7, 2021

Also Read | Giannis Reacts On US Capitol Violence: "I Cannot Imagine My Kid Going Through What I See"

BKN vs PHI Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Philadelphia 76ers are having one of their best starts at the NBA, if not one the best starts in the entire tournament this season. The 76ers have the best win-loss record of any team in the NBA as of now, with a massive seven wins and the one 94-118 loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers preventing them from having a perfect opening season. With successive wins over the Raptors 100-93, the Magic 116-92, the Hornets 127-112 and 118-101 and the Wizards 141-136 - it is clear that the loss to the Cavaliers was but a blip that the 76ers have recovered from successfully.

The No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference right now, the 76ers will only be missing PF Mike Scott and SG Furkan Korkmaz for this fixture. This is in stark contrast to their opponents - the Brooklyn Nets - who will be without a number of players such as Kevin Durant, Nicolas Claxton and Spencer Dinwiddie while Reggie Perry and Rodions Kurucs will be questionable for this fixture. This comes at a bad time for the Nets, who at 4-4 are already in a precarious position in the league table. They did win their last game against the Utah Jazz and will hope to keep this streak going at home.

Also Read | Bronny James Might Be Actively Posting Online Through Secret TikTok Account

BKN vs PHI starting lineup prediction

Brooklyn Nets - Kyrie Irving (PG), Caris LeVert (SG), Joe Harris (SF), Kevin Durant (PF), Jarrett Allen (C)

Philadelphia 76ers - Ben Simmons (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Danny Green (SF), Tobias Harris (PF), Joel Embiid (C)

BKN vs PHI Key Players

Brooklyn Nets - Kyrie Irving (PG), Caris LeVert (SG), Joe Harris (SF)

Philadelphia 76ers - Ben Simmons (PG), Seth Curry (SG), Danny Green (SF)

Also Read | Kelly Loeffler's Own WNBA Team Atlanta Dream Want Her REMOVED From Ownership Group

BKN vs PHI Dream11 team

PG: Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons

SG: Caris LeVert, Seth Curry

PF: Kevin Durant

SF: Danny Green

C: Jarrett Allen, Joel Embiid

BKN vs PHI game prediction

According to our BKN vs PHI match prediction, the Philadelphia 76ers will win this match.

Note: The BKN vs PHI Dream11 prediction and BKN vs PHI Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs PHI Dream11 team, BKN vs PHI playing 11 and BKN vs PHI Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Austin Rivers’ Girlfriend Gets Angry As Knicks Guard Heads To Work On His Day Off: WATCH

Image Credits: Philadelphia 76ers Twitter