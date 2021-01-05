BKN Vs UTA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA 2020-21 Game Preview

The Brooklyn Nets (BKN) will face the Utah Jazz (UTA) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Wednesday, January 6 at 6:00 am IST. The game will be played at the Barclays Center in New York City. Here is our BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction, top picks and BKN vs UTA Dream11 team.

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction: BKN vs UTA Dream11 team and preview

The Brooklyn Nets are currently at the tenth spot of the Eastern conference standings. Kyrie Irving and team have played seven games so far in the tournament, winning three and losing four. Utah Jazz, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot of the Western conference charts with a win-loss record of 4-2.

BKN vs UTA live: BKN vs UTA schedule

Date: Wednesday, January 6, 2021

Time: 6:00 am IST

Venue: Barclays Center, New York City, New York

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction: Squad list

BKN vs UTA Dream11: Brooklyn Nets squad

Jarrett Allen, Bruce Brown, Chris Chiozza, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, Tyler Johnson, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Reggie Perry, Taurean Prince, Landry Shamet

BKN vs UTA Dream11: Utah Jazz squad

Udoka Azubuike, Bojan Bogdanovic, Jarrell Brantley, Jordan Clarkson, Mike Conley, Derrick Favors, Trent Forrest, Rudy Gobert, Shaquille Harrison, Elijah Hughes, Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction: Top picks

Brooklyn Nets: Kyrie Irving, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Kevin Durant

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction: BKN vs UTA Dream11 team

Point Guards: Kyrie Irving

Shooting Guards: Donovan Mitchell, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot

Small Forwards: Joe Harris, Bojan Bogdanovic

Power Forwards: Kevin Durant, Royce O'Neale

Centre: Rudy Gobert

BKN vs UTA live: BKN vs UTA match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Utah Jazz are the favourites to win the game.

MEDICAL UPDATE: Spencer Dinwiddie underwent successful anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction surgery on his right knee this morning. Dinwiddie will begin rehabilitation next week and is expected to make a full recovery.https://t.co/MbKg2XRs9m — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 4, 2021

Note: The BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction and BKN vs UTA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BKN vs UTA Dream11 team and BKN vs UTA match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Brooklyn Nets/ Instagram