BKN Vs UTA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Game Details

Brooklyn Nets will host Utah Jazz in the NBA which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning 6:00 AM IST). Kyrie Irving will be the player in focus once again as the Nets step up their game in hopes of bouncing back from a tough start to their NBA 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Utah Jazz have won their last eight matches on the trot. Of the 39 games played, Utah Jazz have won 27 and lost 12 games You can play the BKN vs UTA game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Kyle Kuzma has no plans of leaving the Lakers amidst trade speculation

Kyrie Irving makes a promising return with the Brooklyn Nets

🎥 Full @KyrieIrving sound after he drops 21 points on 10-11 shooting in his return: "I’m very grateful for having the coaches and players that were getting me ready, playing 4-on-4, playing 5-on-5, kind of pushing me out there." — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 13, 2020

Also Read | Dwight Howard claims that he has a total of 25 pet snakes back home

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction - Brooklyn Nets squad

Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple.

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction - Utah Jazz squad

Trevon Bluiett, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, William Howard, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman

Also Read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season

Highlights from Utah Jazz's recent win against Washington Wizards

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers and Lakers in the hunt for Knicks' Marcus Morris?

BKN vs UTA Dream11 top-picks

Point-guards: K Irving, E Mudiay

Shooting-guards: J Harris, D Mitchell

Small-forwards: J Ingles

Power-forwards: T Waller-Prince

Centre: J Allen, N Claxton

Utah Jazz start as favourites to win against Brooklyn Nets.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not practising together for Clippers could be an issue