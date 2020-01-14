The Debate
BKN Vs UTA Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Game Details

Basketball News

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction: Brooklyn Nets will take on in-form Utah Jazz in the NBA on Tuesday night. Here is the predicted line-up and game details.

Written By Daniel Arambur | Mumbai | Updated On:
bkn vs uta dream11

Brooklyn Nets will host Utah Jazz in the NBA which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning 6:00 AM IST). Kyrie Irving will be the player in focus once again as the Nets step up their game in hopes of bouncing back from a tough start to their NBA 2019-20 season. Meanwhile, Utah Jazz have won their last eight matches on the trot. Of the 39 games played, Utah Jazz have won 27 and lost 12 games You can play the BKN vs UTA game on the fantasy game app – Dream11. Here are the BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Kyle Kuzma has no plans of leaving the Lakers amidst trade speculation

Kyrie Irving makes a promising return with the Brooklyn Nets

Also Read | Dwight Howard claims that he has a total of 25 pet snakes back home

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction - Brooklyn Nets squad

Jarrett Allen, Wilson Chandler, Nicolas Claxton, Spencer Dinwiddie, Kevin Durant, Henry Ellenson, Joe Harris, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Rodions Kurucs, Caris LeVert, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Dzanan Musa, David Nwaba, Theo Pinson, Taurean Prince and Garrett Temple.

BKN vs UTA Dream11 prediction - Utah Jazz squad

Trevon Bluiett, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, William Howard, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Juwan Morgan, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss, Justin Wright-Foreman

Also Read | LeBron James slams critics for calling Carmelo Anthony and him 'washed up' last season

Highlights from Utah Jazz's recent win against Washington Wizards

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: LA-based Clippers and Lakers in the hunt for Knicks' Marcus Morris?

BKN vs UTA Dream11 top-picks

Point-guards: K Irving, E Mudiay
Shooting-guards: J Harris, D Mitchell
Small-forwards: J Ingles
Power-forwards: T Waller-Prince
Centre: J Allen, N Claxton

Utah Jazz start as favourites to win against Brooklyn Nets.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | Kawhi Leonard and Paul George not practising together for Clippers could be an issue

