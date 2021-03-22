Blake Griffin Dunk On Nets Debut Ends 464-day Drought, Takes Social Media By Storm: WATCH

On Sunday, nearly two weeks after officially signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Blake Griffin made his highly-anticipated debut for Steve Nash's side in their 113-106 win over the Washington Wizards. Although Griffin finished with a mere two points, two rebounds and a block in 15 minutes, NBA fans on social media were left stunned as the 32-year-old scored his first points as a Net on a dunk to start the fourth quarter. The six-time All-Star had previously gone 25 straight games without a dunk, with his last jam coming on December 12, 2019.

Nets vs Wizards highlights: Kyrie Irving, James Harden lead Brooklyn to victory as Blake Griffin makes debut

Kyrie Irving scored 28 points and James Harden added 26 as the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Washington Wizards 113-106 on Sunday at the Barclays Center. Irving and Harden also combined for 14 assists, 12 rebounds and six steals as the Nets also handed a debut for Blake Griffin, who joined the team from the Pistons earlier this month. For the Wizards, Russel Westbrook finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists while Rui Hachimura added 20 points and 10 rebounds. It was the 15th win for the Nets in their 17th game as Steve Nash's side remained second in the NBA standings on the Eastern Conference.

Blake Griffin dunk on Nets debut causes frenzy among NBA fans on social media

While the Nets continued their impressive run, Blake Griffin's dunk on his debut for Steve Nash's team grabbed headlines. Early in the fourth quarter, Griffin took a pass from James Harden at the top of the key. He ghosted past Wizards' Robin Lopez and cruised down the lane for a two-hand slam. Although the dunk wasn't super impressive, it was noteworthy because it was the first time Griffin had dunked in a game since December 12, 2019, while he was playing for the Pistons.

According to reports from ESPN, it was Griffin's first dunk in 25 straight games. Although Griffin is a former Slam Dunk Contest winner, he has had a recurring knee problem which led fans to believe that Griffin wasn't keen on aggravating his injury. NBA fans on social media were also quick to react to Griffin's dunk in the NBA after 464 days.

when NBA fans especially, Detroit fans see Blake dunk since 2019 pic.twitter.com/JYFZjq9C7Q — sad hours (@xjz07) March 22, 2021

Damn he really worked for that one, used to be so effortless for him — BBone (@BBone67) March 22, 2021

Fittingly: Blake Griffin's first points in Brooklyn come on a dunk. In an interview with ESPN, he promised he still had bounce. — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) March 22, 2021

Blake Griffin stats before Nets trade

Griffin played in 20 games for Detroit this season and averaged 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. However, in February, he was looking to be traded or bought out by the team after nearly three seasons with the Eastern Conference side.

