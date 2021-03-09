Blake Griffin Explains Decision To Join Nets Over Lakers, Warriors And Clippers

Six-time All-Star Blake Griffin officially signed a deal for the rest of the season with the Brooklyn Nets on Monday. Following his switch to the Nets, former LA Clippers star Griffin revealed why he chose to sign for Steve Nash's side over a potential return to Los Angeles. The 31-year-old power forward sacrificed a reported $13 million to leave the Detroit Pistons, for whom he averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds in 20 games this season. Reports suggested that the Nets used one of their veteran-minimum-contract slots to sign Griffin.

Blake Griffin to Nets: PF reveals decision to snub Western Conference heavyweights

In the wake of his signing with the Brooklyn Nets, Blake Griffin took to Bleacher Report to do an Ask-Me-Anything with fans. While Griffin revealed a number of interesting answers to the questions that were fired at him, one that stood out was his response when asked why he chose to move to Brooklyn over LA. Griffin explained that his decision to join the Nets stemmed from the fact that they remain serial contenders to win the NBA championship this year.

He said, “My only goal is to help win a championship. Some years it’s more realistic than others. But that’s why I came to Brooklyn.” Griffin then highlighted that his style of play was best suited to the Nets rather than any other team in LA. “The Nets have a need for a four-man. I’ve always had a lot of respect for Steve Nash and all of the guys that they have. Sean Marks has done a great job there. It was a tough decision and I wanted to be on a team that was contending.”

Griffin was selected with the first overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft by the Clippers and sat out the 2009-10 season due to a knee injury. He made his regular-season debut the following season and secured Rookie of the Year honours after posting averages of 22.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 37.9 minutes per game. Griffin left the Clippers to join the Pistons in 2018.

The Oklahoma native was linked with a potential reunion with the Clippers after his contract was bought out by the Pistons last week. Even defending champions Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors were reportedly linked with signing the six-time All-Star. However, Griffin opted to remain in the Eastern Conference and join the Nets instead, where he will team up alongside James Harden, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

Blake Griffin contract with Nets: What is Blake Griffin's salary with the Eastern Conference giants

While the details of Blake Griffin's contract with the Nets have not been disclosed, reports from Sportec claim the latest addition to the Nets roster is set to earn around $1.2 million for the season. Griffin was set to earn $75 million with the Pistons between this season and the 2021-22 campaign. However, after agreeing on a buyout with the Pistons, Griffin is set to lose out on a reported $13.3 million.

