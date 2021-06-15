BLZ vs CHR Dream11: Boulazac vs Chalons Reims Prediction, Team and Top Picks

Boulazac Basketball Dordogne [BLZ] will lock horns against Chalons Reims [CHR] in the French Basketball league [LNB PRO]. The match will be played at Le Palio, Boulazac and is scheduled for Tuesday, June 15 at 6:30 PM local time [Tuesday, June 15 at 10:00 PM IST]. Here is a look at the BLZ vs CHR Dream11 teams, top picks and BLZ vs CHR Dream11 prediction ahead of the fixture on Tuesday.

BLZ vs CHR Game preview

Boulazac are placed last on the table after a disastrous season that has seen them win only 3 games. Their dismal record has indefinitely pushed them out of the Playoffs and they will be playing for pride. After a dismal season, head coach Thomas Andrieux will be hoping to recruit some big names in the offseason to help the side compete for the Championship. John Flowers is the only player that has looked good for them, the American has averaged 13.9 PPG and has been a big threat offensively. A victory against Reims would not mean much as Boulazac is placed last and will be one of the teams that are relegated at the end of the season.

Chalons Reims are placed 12th on the points table with a 13-20 record for the season. Reims have the experience of a player like Travis Leslie, who has played in the NBA D league, he is currently averaging 14.7 PPG and is a key part of the Reims team. Reims are a new club and they are still growing every year. After it was found in 2010, the club made its entry into the first division of the French basketball League in 2010 and since then has managed to keep its spot in the League. The game against Boulazac will be important for Reims as that will help them finish at a higher position on the table.

📽️📊 La meilleure perf de l'équipe hier soir contre la SIG Strasbourg :

🥇 Dominique Archie avec 22pts, 2rbs, 3pds pour 19 d'éval pic.twitter.com/PdKL5dZAce — Champagne Basket (@ChampBasketOff) June 13, 2021

BLZ vs CHR Dream11 team rosters

Boulazac Basketball Dordogne: John Flowers, Mouphtaou Yarou, Benjamin Sene, Edgar Sosa, Aaron Best, Cameron Wells, Kevin Harley, Jeremy Nzeulie,, Owen Klassen, Mouhammad Faye, Jean- Fredric Morency, Malcolm Rhett, Bruno Cingala Mata, Max Kouguere, Paul Billong, Dylan Affo Mama, Babacar Mbye, Leo Billon, Paul Heslouin, Tine Kotnik

Chalons Reims: Travis Leslie, Joshiko Saibou, Dominique Archie, Arnas Velicka, Gani Lawal, Domnic Waters, Matthieu Gauzin, Jimmie Taylor, Jessie Belgarin, Ekene Ibekwe, Marvin Clark, Junior M'bida, Francois Matip, Thomas Duchene, Jules Le Roux, Alexander Dogbe, Ruphin Kayembe

BLZ vs CHR Dream11 top picks

Boulazac Basketball Dordogne: John Flowers, Mouphtaou Yarou, Benjamin Sene

Chalons Reims: Travis Leslie, Joshiko Saibou, Dominique Archie

BLZ vs CHR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Cameron Wells, Joshiko Saibou

Shooting Guard: Benjamin Sene

Small Forward: Travis Leslie [PP]

Power Forwards: John Flowers [SP], Dominique Archie

Centres: Mouphtaou Yarou, Gani Lawal

BLZ vs CHR Dream11 prediction

Considering the form and momentum coming into the game, we predict a win for Chalons Reims on Tuesday over Boulazac.

Image Credits: Boulazac Basketball D/Twitter