BO Vs CM Dream11: Baskets Oldenburg Vs Crailsheim Merlins Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Quick links:
Image Source: Baskets Oldenburg, Crailsheim Merlins/ Twitter
Baskets Oldenburg (BO) will go up against Crailsheim Merlins (CM) in the upcoming match of the ongoing German Basketball League on Wednesday, May 5 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kleine EWE Arena in Oldenburg, Germany. Here is our BO vs CM Dream11 prediction, top picks and BO vs CM Dream11 team.
Baskets Oldenburg are currently at the fourth spot of the German Basketball League standings with 46 points. Rasid Mahalbasic and team have played 31 games so far in the tournament, winning 23 and losing 8. Crailsheim Merlins, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with 44 points and a win-loss record of 22-10.
Baskets Oldenburg are slight fans favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Crailsheim Merlins, who are just two points behind them of the charts. Oldenburg will have high expectations from key players Keith Hornsby, Ricky Paulding and Rasid Mahalbasic, while Crailsheim Merlins will depend on Trae Bell-Haynes, Elias Lasisi and Jeremy Jones to come out on top and move up on the table.
Baskets Oldenburg: Norris Agbakoko, Nathan Boothe, Martin Breunig, Tomislav Gabric, Sebastian Herrera, Braydon Hobbs, Jacob Hollatz, Keith Hornsby, Rasid Mahalbasic, Ricky Paulding, Phil Pressey, Philipp Schwethelm, Karsten Tadda
Crailsheim Merlins: Trae Bell-Haynes, Fabian Bleck, Radii Caisin, Tim Coleman, Jermaine Haley, Haywood Highsmith, Nimrod Hilliard, Jeremy Jones, Aleksa Kovacevic, Dejan Kovacevic, Elias Lasisi, Vladan Lazic, Jamuni McNeace, Benjamin Moser, Marcell Pongo, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Maurice Stuckey, Soeren-Eyke Urbansky, Jared Wilson-Frame
Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Baskets Oldenburg will come out on top in this contest.
GAMEDAYâ—ï¸— HAKRO Merlins Crailsheim (@hakromerlins) May 5, 2021
Genau so, Jeremy! Mit vollem Fokus in das Spiel gegen Tabellennachbar @EWE_Baskets
ðŸŸ¡ðŸ¤œðŸ¤›ðŸ”µ
ðŸ€ 33. @easyCreditBBL-Spieltag
ðŸ“º https://t.co/luXgEWBWUr
â° LIVE ab 18:45 Uhr
ðŸŸ EWE Arena
ðŸ—žï¸ https://t.co/kIv9HasyCg
Let´s do it again!ðŸ’¥#puremagic #gameday #easycreditbbl pic.twitter.com/ML19Px0LqI
Note: The above BO vs CM playing 11, BO vs CM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BO vs CM live and BO vs CM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.