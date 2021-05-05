BO Vs CM Dream11: Baskets Oldenburg Vs Crailsheim Merlins Top Fantasy Picks, Team News

Baskets Oldenburg (BO) will go up against Crailsheim Merlins (CM) in the upcoming match of the ongoing German Basketball League on Wednesday, May 5 at 7:00 PM local time (10:30 PM IST). The game will be played at the Kleine EWE Arena in Oldenburg, Germany. Here is our BO vs CM Dream11 prediction, top picks and BO vs CM Dream11 team.

BO vs CM Dream11 game preview

Baskets Oldenburg are currently at the fourth spot of the German Basketball League standings with 46 points. Rasid Mahalbasic and team have played 31 games so far in the tournament, winning 23 and losing 8. Crailsheim Merlins, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot of the table with 44 points and a win-loss record of 22-10.

Baskets Oldenburg are slight fans favourites going into the clash but are expected to get a tough competition from Crailsheim Merlins, who are just two points behind them of the charts. Oldenburg will have high expectations from key players Keith Hornsby, Ricky Paulding and Rasid Mahalbasic, while Crailsheim Merlins will depend on Trae Bell-Haynes, Elias Lasisi and Jeremy Jones to come out on top and move up on the table.

BO vs CM Dream11 team: Rosters

Baskets Oldenburg: Norris Agbakoko, Nathan Boothe, Martin Breunig, Tomislav Gabric, Sebastian Herrera, Braydon Hobbs, Jacob Hollatz, Keith Hornsby, Rasid Mahalbasic, Ricky Paulding, Phil Pressey, Philipp Schwethelm, Karsten Tadda

Crailsheim Merlins: Trae Bell-Haynes, Fabian Bleck, Radii Caisin, Tim Coleman, Jermaine Haley, Haywood Highsmith, Nimrod Hilliard, Jeremy Jones, Aleksa Kovacevic, Dejan Kovacevic, Elias Lasisi, Vladan Lazic, Jamuni McNeace, Benjamin Moser, Marcell Pongo, Bogdan Radosavljevic, Maurice Stuckey, Soeren-Eyke Urbansky, Jared Wilson-Frame

BO vs CM Top Picks

Baskets Oldenburg: Keith Hornsby, Ricky Paulding, Rasid Mahalbasic

Crailsheim Merlins: Trae Bell-Haynes, Elias Lasisi, Jeremy Jones

BO vs CM Dream11 team

Point Guards: Trae Bell-Haynes (VC)

Shooting Guards: Keith Hornsby, Elias Lasisi

Small Forwards: Ricky Paulding, Maurice Stuckey

Power Forwards: Tomislav Gabric (C), Jeremy Jones

Centres: Rasid Mahalbasic

BO vs CM Dream11 Prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams, our prediction is that the Baskets Oldenburg will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The above BO vs CM playing 11, BO vs CM Dream11 team and top picks are based on our own analysis. The BO vs CM live and BO vs CM game prediction picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Baskets Oldenburg, Crailsheim Merlins/ Twitter