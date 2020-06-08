BO Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

Quick links:
The German Basketball Bundesliga League game on Monday will be played between Baskets Oldenburg (BO) and Ratiopharm Ulm (RPU). The Basketball Bundesliga game will be played at the Audio Dome. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 8 (Tuesday, June 9 for Indian viewers) and will start at 12 AM IST. Baskets Oldenburg are fifth in the league standings in the German Basketball League while Ratiopharm Ulm are 10th in the league standings. Here is the BO vs ULM Dream11 team, BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction and BO vs ULM Dream11 top picks.
Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Richky Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Justin Sears, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen
Per Gunther, Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Archie Goodwin, Tyler Harvey, Kristofer Krause, Derek Willis, Moritz Krimmer, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Mate Fazekas, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Gavin Schilling, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski
Date - Monday, June 8 (Tuesday, June 9 for Indian viewers)
Kickoff time - 12 am IST
Venue - Audi Dome
Here are the BO vs ULM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points, based on past results:
Point-guards: J Hollatz, T Klepeisz (SP)
Shooting-guards: T Harvey
Small-forwards: P Heckmann
Power-forwards: N Boothe, A Obst
Center: R Mahalbasic, G Schilling
Baskets Oldenburg will start as favourites against Ratiopharm Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga on Monday.
