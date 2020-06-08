BO Vs ULM Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Basketball Bundesliga Live Game Info

The German Basketball Bundesliga League game on Monday will be played between Baskets Oldenburg (BO) and Ratiopharm Ulm (RPU). The Basketball Bundesliga game will be played at the Audio Dome. The highly-anticipated fixture is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 8 (Tuesday, June 9 for Indian viewers) and will start at 12 AM IST. Baskets Oldenburg are fifth in the league standings in the German Basketball League while Ratiopharm Ulm are 10th in the league standings. Here is the BO vs ULM Dream11 team, BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction and BO vs ULM Dream11 top picks.

BO vs ULM Dream11 team and match schedule

BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction

BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction - Baskets Oldenburg squad

Tyler Larson, Braydon Hobbs, Robert Drijencic, Jacob Hollatz, Robin Amaize, Karsten Tadda, Richky Paulding, Armani Moore, Philipp Schwethelm, Nathan Boothe, Justin Sears, Ian Hummer, Filip Stanic, Rashid Mahalbasic, Till Isemann, Marcel Kessen

BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction - Ratiopharm Ulm squad

Per Gunther, Christoph Philipps, Zachary Ensminger, Timo Lanmuller, Thomas Klepeisz, Archie Goodwin, Tyler Harvey, Kristofer Krause, Derek Willis, Moritz Krimmer, Patrick Heckmann, Andreas Obst, Mate Fazekas, Maximilian Ugrai, Marius Stoll, Gavin Schilling, Nat Diallo, Nicolos Bretzel, Dylan Osetkowski

BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date - Monday, June 8 (Tuesday, June 9 for Indian viewers)

Kickoff time - 12 am IST

Venue - Audi Dome

BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction: BAY vs RPU Dream11 team

Here are the BO vs ULM Dream11 top picks that are expected to fetch maximum points, based on past results:

Point-guards: J Hollatz, T Klepeisz (SP)

Shooting-guards: T Harvey

Small-forwards: P Heckmann

Power-forwards: N Boothe, A Obst

Center: R Mahalbasic, G Schilling

BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction

Baskets Oldenburg will start as favourites against Ratiopharm Ulm in the Basketball Bundesliga on Monday.

Note: Please keep in mind that these BO vs ULM Dream11 top picks are made on the basis of our own analysis. BO vs ULM Dream11 prediction and BO vs ULM Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

