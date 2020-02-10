The Debate
Bogan Bogdanovic Leads Jazz To Victory Against Rockets With Clutch 3-pointer; Watch Video

Basketball News

NBA: Bojan Bogdanovic secured the Jazz’s win with a 28-foot three-point jumper at the buzzer. The Jazz defeated the Rockets with a narrow 114-113 margin.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bogdanovic

Utah Jazz faced the Houston Rockets on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Bojan Bogdanovic secured the Jazz’s win with a 28-foot three-point jumper at the buzzer. The Jazz defeated the Rockets by the narrowest of margins with a 114-113 win.

Also read | Jazz snap 5-game skid, rally to beat Trail Blazers 117-114

NBA 2019-20: Bogan Bogdanovic leads Utah Jazz to a victory against Rockets with clutch three-pointer during Jazz vs Rockets

The Jazz were down two points with only 1.6 seconds remaining on the clock when a guarded Joe Ingles passed the ball the Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic scored a 28-foot three-point jumper, giving the Jazz a one-point lead over James Harden and the Rockets. Bojan Bogdanovic is currently averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 45.2 =% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range.

Also read | Bogdanovic, Jazz edge Pelicans 128-126 for 6th straight win

NBA 2019-20: Jazz vs Rockets highlights

Also read | Bogdanovic scores 19, Jazz beat Bulls 102-98

Bogdanovic finished the game with 8 points while shooting 2-of-7 from the field. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points for the team, while Donovan Mitchell added 24 points. This was the Jazz’s second straight victory after their five-game losing streak. Mike Conley added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz shot 49% from the field including 15-of-38 on three-pointers. Russell Westbrook scored 39 points for the Rockets, while James Harden scored a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Rockets shot 46% from the field including 15-of-42 on three-pointers.

Also read | Lakers willing to trade Kyle Kuzma for Kings star Bogdan Bogdanovic: Reports

