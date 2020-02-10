Bogan Bogdanovic Leads Jazz To Victory Against Rockets With Clutch 3-pointer; Watch Video

Utah Jazz faced the Houston Rockets on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Bojan Bogdanovic secured the Jazz’s win with a 28-foot three-point jumper at the buzzer. The Jazz defeated the Rockets by the narrowest of margins with a 114-113 win.

BOJAN AT THE BUZZER 😱 pic.twitter.com/00sMajpYfa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 10, 2020

Bojan Bogdanovic with one of the coldest-blooded buzzer-beaters of the season. GAME. pic.twitter.com/rNZOXUtH8t — Bojan Wobdanovic (@WorldWideWob) February 10, 2020

The Jazz were down two points with only 1.6 seconds remaining on the clock when a guarded Joe Ingles passed the ball the Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic scored a 28-foot three-point jumper, giving the Jazz a one-point lead over James Harden and the Rockets. Bojan Bogdanovic is currently averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 45.2 =% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range.

NBA 2019-20: Jazz vs Rockets highlights

Jordan Clarkson scores 30 PTS and Bojan Bogdanovic buries the game-winning triple for the @utahjazz!



Donovan Mitchell: 24 PTS, 6 AST

Mike Conley: 20 PTS, 6 AST

Rudy Gobert: 12 PTS, 15 REB

Russell Westbrook: 39 PTS

James Harden: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/1kPj7B8SC1 — NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020

Bogdanovic finished the game with 8 points while shooting 2-of-7 from the field. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points for the team, while Donovan Mitchell added 24 points. This was the Jazz’s second straight victory after their five-game losing streak. Mike Conley added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz shot 49% from the field including 15-of-38 on three-pointers. Russell Westbrook scored 39 points for the Rockets, while James Harden scored a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Rockets shot 46% from the field including 15-of-42 on three-pointers.

