Bogan Bogdanovic Leads Jazz To Victory Against Rockets With Clutch 3-pointer; Watch Video

Utah Jazz faced the Houston Rockets on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). Bojan Bogdanovic secured the Jazz’s win with a 28-foot three-point jumper at the buzzer. The Jazz defeated the Rockets by the narrowest of margins with a 114-113 win.
The Jazz were down two points with only 1.6 seconds remaining on the clock when a guarded Joe Ingles passed the ball the Bojan Bogdanovic. Bogdanovic scored a 28-foot three-point jumper, giving the Jazz a one-point lead over James Harden and the Rockets. Bojan Bogdanovic is currently averaging a career-high 21.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists while shooting 45.2 =% from the field and 42.5% from the three-point range.
Jordan Clarkson scores 30 PTS and Bojan Bogdanovic buries the game-winning triple for the @utahjazz!— NBA (@NBA) February 10, 2020
Donovan Mitchell: 24 PTS, 6 AST
Mike Conley: 20 PTS, 6 AST
Rudy Gobert: 12 PTS, 15 REB
Russell Westbrook: 39 PTS
James Harden: 28 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST pic.twitter.com/1kPj7B8SC1
Bogdanovic finished the game with 8 points while shooting 2-of-7 from the field. Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points for the team, while Donovan Mitchell added 24 points. This was the Jazz’s second straight victory after their five-game losing streak. Mike Conley added 20 points while Rudy Gobert had 12 points and 15 rebounds. The Jazz shot 49% from the field including 15-of-38 on three-pointers. Russell Westbrook scored 39 points for the Rockets, while James Harden scored a triple-double with 28 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. The Rockets shot 46% from the field including 15-of-42 on three-pointers.
