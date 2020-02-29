BOS Vs HOU Dream11 NBA Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Boston Celtics will go head-to-head against Houston Rockets in an NBA game on Saturday, February 29, 2020 (March 1, 2020, according to Indian timings). The BOS vs HOU game is scheduled to start by 8:30 PM ET (7:00 AM IST). The BOS vs HOU game will be played at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics are currently at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 41-17 in the 58 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Houston Rockets are on the fourth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 38-20 in the 58 games they've played so far.

BOS vs HOU Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Date: Saturday, February 29, 2020 (1 March 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8:30 PM ET, 7:00 AM IST (1 March 2020)

BOS vs HOU Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

BOS vs HOU Dream11 Team: Boston Celtics squad

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

BOS vs HOU Dream11 Team: Houston Rockets squad

James Harden, Jaron Blossomgame, Russell Westbrook, Gerald Green, Isaiah Hartenstein, Clint Capela, Gary Clark, Chris Clemons, Eric Gordon, Robert Covington, Ryan Anderson, Danuel House, Ben McLemore, Austin Rivers, Anthony Bennett, P. J. Tucker, Shamorie Ponds, Michael Frazier and Thabo Sefolosha.

BOS vs HOU Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

Houston Rockets: James Harden, Russell Westbrook, P. J. Tucker

BOS vs HOU Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Russell Westbrook (SP), Brad Wanamaker

Shooting Guard: James Harden

Small Forward: Danuel House

Power Forward: Robert Covington, Grant Williams

Center: Enes Kanter, P. J. Tucker

BOS vs HOU Dream11 prediction

Boston Celtics start as favourites to win the game.

BOS vs HOU Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the BOS vs HOU Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

