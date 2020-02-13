BOS Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And NBA Details

Boston Celtics will take on LA Clippers at the TD Garden on February 13, 2020 (6:30 AM IST). The Clippers will undoubtedly be favourites heading into this match. Kawhi Leonard will lead from the front and former Knicks player Marcus Morris will look to cement his spot in the starting line-up. Celtics lost their last NBA match to Houston Rockets after beating OKC Thunder in the game before that. You can play the BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction and squad details.

Also Read | Knicks no longer in the hunt to land William Wesley in the coming months

BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction: Celtics injury update

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs LA Clippers:



Jaylen Brown (left calf contusion) - PROBABLE

Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) - OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 12, 2020

Also Read | Kendrick Perkins lashes out at Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving

BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction

BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction - Boston Celtics squad

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction - Los Angeles Clippers

Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.

Also Read | Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler's pairing could propel Miami Heat to NBA Championship

Kawhi Leonard will be key for the Clippers against Celtics

Also Read | Watch Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's journey in EPIC compilation video

BOS vs LAC top picks

Point-guards: P Beverley (VC), L Shamet

Shooting-guards: L Williams, M Smart

Small-forwards: K Leonard (C)

Power-forwards: G Hayward, J Green

Centre: D Theis

BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction

LA Clippers start as favourites to win against Boston Celtics.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Also Read | JR Smith, Darren Collison rumoured to be on their way to the Lakers