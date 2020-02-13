BOS Vs LAC Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And NBA Details

Boston Celtics will take on LA Clippers at the TD Garden on February 13, 2020 (6:30 AM IST). The Clippers will undoubtedly be favourites heading into this match. Kawhi Leonard will lead from the front and former Knicks player Marcus Morris will look to cement his spot in the starting line-up. Celtics lost their last NBA match to Houston Rockets after beating OKC Thunder in the game before that. You can play the BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs LAC Dream11 prediction and squad details.
#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs LA Clippers:— Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 12, 2020
Jaylen Brown (left calf contusion) - PROBABLE
Robert Williams (left hip bone edema) - OUT
Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.
Patrick Beverley, Amir Coffey, Paul George, JaMychal Green, Maurice Harkless, Montrezl Harrell, Mfiondu Kabengele, Kawhi Leonard, Terance Mann, Rodney McGruder, Johnathan Motley, Patrick Patterson, Jerome Robinson, Landry Shamet, Derrick Walton Jr., Lou Williams, and Ivica Zubac.
KAWHI TAKES FLIGHT ✈️— LA Clippers (@LAClippers) February 12, 2020
pic.twitter.com/gPwVx74ItL
Point-guards: P Beverley (VC), L Shamet
Shooting-guards: L Williams, M Smart
Small-forwards: K Leonard (C)
Power-forwards: G Hayward, J Green
Centre: D Theis
LA Clippers start as favourites to win against Boston Celtics.
Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.
