BOS Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other on Tuesday, January 21, 6:00 AM IST (Monday, January 20, 8:30 PM EST). The game will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The Suns currently have a 27-14 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers are currently leading the West with a 34-8 record. You can play the BOS vs LAL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs LAL Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.
Anthony Davis is currently Lakers' top scorer with an average of 27.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a career-high 10.9 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points per game. Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with an average of 22.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 21.3 points per game. Jaylen Brown (20 ppg), Gordon Hayward (16.3 ppg) and Marcus Smart (12.5 ppg) have also performed well.
Note - The BOS vs LAL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.
