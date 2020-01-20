BOS Vs LAL Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other on Tuesday, January 21, 6:00 AM IST (Monday, January 20, 8:30 PM EST). The game will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The Suns currently have a 27-14 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference. The Lakers are currently leading the West with a 34-8 record. You can play the BOS vs LAL game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs LAL Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

BOS vs LAL Dream11: Player performances

Anthony Davis is currently Lakers' top scorer with an average of 27.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game. LeBron James follows with an average of 25.5 points, 7.7 rebounds and a career-high 10.9 assists per game. Kyle Kuzma is averaging 13.2 points per game. Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with an average of 22.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 21.3 points per game. Jaylen Brown (20 ppg), Gordon Hayward (16.3 ppg) and Marcus Smart (12.5 ppg) have also performed well.

BOS vs LAL Dream11: Injury updates

Anthony Davis and Rajon Rondo are both listed as questionable for the upcoming BOS vs LAL game. Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown are also questionable for the game.

BOS vs LAL Dream11: Squad details

BOS vs LAL Dream11 squad – Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

BOS vs LAL Dream11 squad – Los Angeles Lakers

Kostas Antetokounmpo, Avery Bradley, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Alex Caruso, Quinn Cook, DeMarcus Cousins, Troy Daniels, Anthony Davis, Jared Dudley, Danny Green, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, JaVale McGee, Zach Norvell Jr. and Rajon Rondo.

BOS vs LAL Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Alex Caruso

Shooting-guards: Danny Green, Marcus Smart

Small-forwards: LeBron James (SP), Jayson Tatum

Power-forwards: Kyle Kuzma

Centre: JaVale McGee, Enes Kanter

Los Angeles Lakers start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The BOS vs LAL Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

