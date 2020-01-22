BOS Vs MEM Dream11 NBA Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Game Details

Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies will face each other on Thursday, January 23, 6:00 AM IST (Wednesday, January 22, 8:30 PM EST). The game will take place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. The Celtics currently have a 28-14 win-loss record and are ranked 4th in the Eastern Conference standings. On the other hand, the Grizzlies are currently at a 20-23 record and are ranked 8th in the Western Conference standings. You can play the BOS vs MEM game on the fantasy gaming app – Dream11. Here are the BOS vs MEM Dream11 predictions, squad details and injury updates.

BOS vs MEM player performances

Ja Morant is currently the Grizzlies' top scorer with an average of 17.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game. Jaren Jackson Jr. follows with an average of 17.8 points. Dillon Brooks, Jonas Valanciunas, Brandon Clarke and Jae Crowder also have averages above 10. Kemba Walker is leading the Boston Celtics with an average of 22.1 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. Jayson Tatum follows with an average of 21.5 points per game. Jaylen Brown (20 ppg), Gordon Hayward (16.3 ppg) and Marcus Smart (12.4 ppg) have also performed well.

BOS vs MEM injury updates

Apart from Brono Caboclo, not other Grizzlies player is sidelined for the upcoming game. Celtics Walkers and Brown both are on a day-to-day basis. Brown is listed as questionable, while Walker is listed as probable.

BOS vs MEM squad details

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

Memphis Grizzlies: De'Anthony Melton, Tyus Jones, Ja Morant, John Konchar, Grayson Allen, Marko Guduric, Josh Jackson, Yuta Watanabe, Solomon Hill, Bruno Caboclo, Dillon Brooks, Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder, Kyle Aderson, Jaren Jackson, Brandon Clarke, Jonas Valanciunas.

BOS vs MEM Dream11 team and prediction

Point-guards: Kemba Walker (SP)

Shooting-guards: Solomon Hill, Marcus Smart

Small-forwards: Jae Crowder, Jayson Tatum

Power-forwards: Daniel Theis

Centre: Jonas Valanciunas, Enes Kanter

Boston Celtics start as favourites to win the game.

Note - The BOS vs MEM Dream11 predictions are our own and do not guarantee positive results in your games.

