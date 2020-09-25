BOS Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Game 5 Live Game Info

The Boston Celtics (BOS) will take on Miami Heat (MIA) in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals this week. The BOS vs MIA game is scheduled to start at 6:00 am IST on Saturday, September 26 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Here is our BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction, BOS vs MIA Dream11 team and BOS vs MIA Dream11 top picks.

Also Read | Tyler Herro 'eats Boston Alive' As NBA Fans Admire Rookie's Antics Vs Celtics In Game 4

👀 @raf_tyler’s BEST PLAYS from his rookie season so far!



ECF Game 5: Friday, 8:30pm/et on ESPN pic.twitter.com/qdKn0WAHBx — NBA (@NBA) September 24, 2020

Also Read | NBA Ratings Hit New Lows Despite Action-packed Conference Finals In Progress: Report

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

It's a now-or-never game for the Boston Celtics, who have defied all odds this season to make it to the conference finals this season. Defeating the defending champions 4-3, the Celtics have made it this far on their grit and willpower to come back up from tough spots. Being 1-3 down, a loss to Miami Heat on Friday evening will mean the end of the Celtics’ amazing run this season.

After two agonizingly close losses to Miami in game 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals, Taytum, Brown and co gave it their all to come out on top in Game 3. The team seemed unable to find their form in yesterday’s game and have now given Miami Heat a chance to go to the NBA final.

For Miami Heat, this is the moment to finish off their stellar run this season. After easy wins over the Bucks and the Pacers, Miami can simply continue to do what they’ve been doing, because they have dominated the Celtics during this entire finals run. They may have had some strokes of luck, like in Game 1 when Bam Adebayo essentially snatched a victory away from the Celtics, but overall, Miami are the more favoured team to win this encounter. All eyes will be on Tyler Herro after his heroics in the last game.

Also Read | Tyler Herro's Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry Celebrates Miami's Game 4 Win Vs Celtics

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Boston Celtics predicted starting lineup

Kemba Walker (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Gordon Hayward (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), Daniel Theis (C)

Miami Heat predicted starting lineup

Goran Dragic (PG), Tyler Herro (SG), Jimmy Butler (SF), Jae Crowder (PF), Bam Adebayo (C)

BOS vs MIA Key Players

Boston Celtics – Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker

Miami Heat – Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro

BOS vs MIA Dream11 team

Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic (PG)

Tyler Herro (SG)

Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler (SF)

Jayson Tatum (SP), Jae Crowder (PF)

Bam Adebayo (C)

BOS vs MIA Dream11 match prediction

According to our BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction, Miami Heat will win the game in another close encounter.

Note: The BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction and BOS vs MIA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOS vs MIA Dream11 team and BOS vs MIA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Also Read | Celtics' Gordon Hayward, Wife Robyn Welcome Fourth Child

Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter