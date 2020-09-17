BOS Vs MIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

The Boston Celtics (BOS) will face off against the Miami Heat (MIA) in Game 2of the Eastern Conference Finals this week. The BOS vs MIA game is scheduled to start at 4:30 am IST on September 18 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Florida. Here is our BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction, BOS vs MIA Dream11 team and BOS vs MIA Dream11 top picks.

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Match preview

The Boston Celtics lost Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals by an excruciatingly close margin of 114-117. With Gordon Hayward missing out due to an ankle injury, the Celtics were missing one of their key players, but Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart more than made up, scoring 93 of the 114 points amongst themselves. They have had a tiring season, with their semi-finals against the Raptors going right down to the wire, and the fatigue may play a role in this series.

Up 1-0, the Miami Heat will look to build on their start and power themselves to another NBA final. Their record in their last five games (WWLWW) has been overwhelmingly positive, with only one loss against the highly favoured Milwaukee Bucks on the way to the finals. As with the last match, Bam Adebayo’s heroics could propel Miami to another win.

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction: Starting lineups

Boston Celtics predicted starting lineup

Kemba Walker (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Gordon Hayward (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), Daniel Theis (C)

Miami Heat predicted starting lineup

Goran Dragic (PG), Tyler Herro (SG), Jimmy Butler (SF), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF), Bam Adebayo (C)

BOS vs MIA Key Players

Boston Celtics – Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker, Jaylen Brown

Miami Heat – Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Derrick Jones Jr.

BOS vs MIA Dream11 team

Kemba Walker, Goran Dragic (PG)

Marcus Smart (SG)

Jaylen Brown, Jimmy Butler (SF)

Jayson Tatum (SP), Derrick Jones Jr. (PF)

Bam Adebayo (C)

BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction

According to our BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction, Miami Heat will win the game in another close encounter.

Note: The BOS vs MIA Dream11 prediction and BOS vs MIA Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOS vs MIA Dream11 team and BOS vs MIA Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Miami Heat Twitter