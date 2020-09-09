BOS Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, NBA Playoffs Live

Boston Celtics (BOS) will go head-to-head against the Toronto Raptors (TOR) in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semi-finals of the NBA playoffs on Wednesday, September 9 (September 10 for Indian viewers). The game is scheduled to start by 6:30 pm ET (Thursday, 4 am IST). The Boston Celtics (BOS) are currently leading the series 3-2, which makes this game extremely important for Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors (TOR).

Fans can play the BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction game on the fantasy sports app - Dream11. Here is our BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction, BOS vs TOR Dream11 top picks and the BOS vs TOR Dream11 team.

BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction and schedule

Date: Wednesday, September 9 (September 10, as per Indian timings)

Time: 6:30 pm ET, 4 am IST (Thursday)

Venue: HP Field House in Florida

BOS vs TOR live: BOS vs TOR Dream11 team, squad list

BOS vs TOR Dream11 team: Boston Celtics (BOS) squad

Brad Wanamaker, Kemba Walker, Tremont Waters, Marcus Smart, Romeo Langford, Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Grant Williams, Gordon Hayward, Javonte Green, Semi Ojeleye, Daniel Theis, Jayson Tatum, Enes Kanter, Vincent Poirier, Robert Williams, Tacko Fall

BOS vs TOR Dream11 team: Toronto Raptors (TOR) squad

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, Terence Davis, Norman Powell, Matt Thomas, Paul Watson, Malcolm Miller, Og Anunoby, Oshae Brissett, Patrick McCaw, Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, Stanley Johnson, Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol, Dewan Hernandez

BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction: BOS vs TOR Dream11 top picks

Boston Celtics (BOS): Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown

Toronto Raptors (TOR): Serge Ibaka, Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry

BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction: Probable lineups

Boston Celtics (BOS): Kemba Walker (PG), Jaylen Brown (SG), Gordon Hayward (SF), Jayson Tatum (PF), Daniel Theis (C)

Toronto Raptors (TOR): Kyle Lowry (PG), Norman Powell (SG), Rondae Hollis-Jefferson (SF), Pascal Siakam (PF), Serge Ibaka (C)

BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction: BOS vs TOR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Brad Wanamaker

Shooting Guard: Norman Powell, Marcus Smart

Small Forwards: Jaylen Brown (SP)

Power Forward: Pascal Siakam

Centers: Serge Ibaka, Marc Gasol and Daniel Theis

BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction

Boston Celtics (BOS) start as favourites to win Game 6 of the Conference semi-finals.

Note: The BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction and BOS vs TOR Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOS vs TOR Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results.

Image credits: Boston Celtics Twitter