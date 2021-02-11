BOS Vs TOR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Standings, NBA Match Preview

The Boston Celtics (BOS) will go up against the Toronto Raptors (TOR) in the upcoming game of the NBA 2020-21 season on Thursday, February 11, at 7:30 PM EST (Friday, February 12, at 6:00 AM IST). The game will be played at The TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. Here is our BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction, top picks and BOS vs TOR Dream11 team.

BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction: BOS vs TOR Dream11 team and preview

The Boston Celtics are at the fourth spot of the NBA Eastern Conference standings. Jayson Tatum and team have played 23 games so far in the tournament, winning twelve and losing eleven. The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, are at the fifth spot with a win-loss record of 12-13.

BOS vs TOR live: BOS vs TOR schedule

US date and time: Thursday, February 11, at 7:30 PM EST

Indian date and time: Friday, February 12, at 6:00 AM IST

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, Massachusetts

BOS vs TOR starting lineups: Rosters

BOS vs TOR Dream11: Boston Celtics roster

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Romeo Langford, Aaron Nesmith, Semi Ojeleye, Payton Pritchard, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Jeff Teague, Daniel Theis, Tristan Thompson, Kemba Walker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams, Robert Williams III

BOS vs TOR Dream11: Toronto Raptors roster

OG Anunoby, Aron Baynes, DeAndre' Bembry, Chris Boucher, Terence Davis, Malachi Flynn, Jalen Harris, Stanley Johnson, Kyle Lowry, Patrick McCaw, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam, Matt Thomas, Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe, Paul Watson

BOS vs TOR starting lineups: Top picks

Boston Celtics: Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Tristan Thompson

Toronto Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Norman Powell, Pascal Siakam

BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction: BOS vs TOR Dream11 team

Point Guards: Fred VanVleet, Jeff Teague

Shooting Guards: Norman Powell

Small Forwards: Jaylen Brown, Stanley Johnson

Power Forwards: Jayson Tatum

Centres: Tristan Thompson, Aron Baynes

BOS vs TOR live: BOS vs TOR match prediction

Considering the recent form of the teams and the previous head-to-head stats, the Boston Celtics are the favourites to win the game.

Note: The BOS vs TOR Dream11 prediction and BOS vs TOR match prediction is made on the basis of our own analysis. The BOS vs TOR Dream11 team and BOS vs TOR match prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Boston Celtics/ Twitter