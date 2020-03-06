BOS Vs UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And NBA Live Details

Boston Celtics will go head-to-head against Utah Jazz in the upcoming game of NBA on Friday, March 06, 2020 (March 07, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The BOS vs UTA game will be played at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.
Boston Celtics are at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 42-19 in the 61 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Utah Jazz are at the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 39-22 in the 61 games they've played so far.
Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.
Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.
Boston Celtics start as favourites to win the game.
Please note that the BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.
