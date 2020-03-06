BOS Vs UTA Dream11 NBA Prediction, Schedule, Top Picks And NBA Live Details

Boston Celtics will go head-to-head against Utah Jazz in the upcoming game of NBA on Friday, March 06, 2020 (March 07, 2020, according to Indian timings). The game is scheduled to start by 8:00 PM ET (6:30 AM IST). The BOS vs UTA game will be played at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Boston Celtics are at the third spot of the Eastern Conference standings. They have registered a win-loss record of 42-19 in the 61 games they've played so far. On the other hand, Utah Jazz are at the fifth spot of the Western Conference standings. They have a win-loss record of 39-22 in the 61 games they've played so far.

BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction: Live game schedule

Venue: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date: Friday, March 06, 2020 (March 07, 2020, according to Indian timings)

Time: 8:00 PM ET, 6:30 AM IST (March 07, 2020)

BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction: Team Squads

BOS vs UTA Dream11 Team: Boston Celtics squad

Jaylen Brown, Carsen Edwards, Tacko Fall, Javonte Green, Gordon Hayward, Enes Kanter, Romeo Langford, Semi Ojeleye, Vincent Poirier, Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis, Kemba Walker, Brad Wanamaker, Tremont Waters, Grant Williams and Robert Williams.

BOS vs UTA Dream11 Team: Utah Jazz squad

Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Bradley, Jarrell Brantley, Mike Conley, Ed Davis, Dante Exum, Rudy Gobert, Jeff Green, Joe Ingles, Stanton Kidd, Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Emmanuel Mudiay, Georges Niang, Royce O'Neale, Miye Oni, Nigel Williams-Goss and Justin Wright-Foreman.

BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction: Top Picks

Boston Celtics: Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart

Utah Jazz: Donovan Mitchell, Jordan Clarkson, Joe Ingles

BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction: BOS vs UTA Dream11 Team

Point Guard: Brad Wanamaker, Mike Conley

Shooting Guard: Donovan Mitchell, Marcus Smart

Small Forward: Jayson Tatum (SP)

Power Forward: Royce O'Neale, Grant Williams

Center: Daniel Theis

BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction

Boston Celtics start as favourites to win the game.

BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction: Disclaimer

Please note that the BOS vs UTA Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. They do not guarantee positive results.

