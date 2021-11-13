Boston Celtics' Enes Kanter Accuses NBA Of Threatening To Ban Him For Criticising China

Boston Celtics star Enes Kanter has accused the National Basketball Association (NBA) of threatening to ban him for criticising China. The Boston Celtics centre, who has been vocal about the plight of minorities in China, wore special sneakers with the words "Modern Day Slavery" and "No More Excuses" written on them during the team's win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, October 25.

At the same time, he had also posted a video on his official Twitter handle where he is urging the shoe-manufacturing brand to stop 'modern day SLAVERY' with immediate effect.

Lately, he has called out NBA for an action that was uncalled for according to him.

'I am for justice and freedom'

"I am for justice & freedom. It doesn't matter who is for and against", said Enes Kanter while speaking to CNN.

"I remember it was our first game. It was at Madison Square Garden and I wore 'Free Tibet' shoes and I went out there. I remember right before the game, two guys from the NBA came up to me and said, 'You have to take your shoes off, we are begging you'."And I was like: 'I am sorry, what are you talking about?'. They said you have to take these shoes off, we are getting so many calls'. And I was like 'Is there a rule that I am breaking by wearing these shoes?' hey said 'No'. And I was like 'look , I am getting ready for my citizenship tests and I've been studying really hard. There is 27 amendments and the first amendment is the greatest amendment- The Freedom of Speech. I know my rights. You cannot take my rights away from me and I was like, I don't care if I get fined, I am not going to take my shoes off", he said.

'You do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China': Enes Kanter

"Nike remains vocal about injustice here in America, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent. You do not address police brutality in China, you do not speak about discrimination against the LGBTQ community, you do not say a word about the oppression of minorities in China, you are scared to speak up," said Kanter in the video.