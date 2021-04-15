Boston Celtics Star Jayson Tatum Takes INHALER Before Every NBA Game Post COVID-19

Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum is still dealing with the after-effects of COVID-19. The NBA star was diagnosed with COVID-19 in January, following which he ended up missing three weeks on game time. However, Tatum is still recovering, working his way back to 100 percent health as soon as he can.

Jayson Tatum COVID: How is Jayson Tatum health after COVID-19 diagnosis and recovery?

After the Jayson Tatum COVID-19 story was confirmed, he ended up missing multiple weeks after his condition escalated. However, the Celtics star states that the virus has ended up affecting his breathing. Now, before every game, Tatum revealed that he has to use an inhaler to open up his lungs.

"I’ve talked to guys that said it took months for them to kind of catch their breath, and get their wind back. And I think I’m kind of on the same track with that," Tatum said, slowly amping up his performance. He revealed that he does feel better, though it does not necessarily feel the same as before when he did not have COVID. While Tatum knows there is a difference, he feels "pretty good", which is a good Jayson Tatum health update for fans to know about.

Tatum, 23, is still feeling the effects left by the virus. While the vacciness are being provided, people are reportedly still feeling the effects of the virus. Per reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 2.6 million vaccine doses have been administered on Tuesday this week, bringing the daily average to 3.4 million. While the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused, Jeff Zients (the White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator) confirmed that the doses being given out will not slow down. The COVID-19 USA situation is not yet under control.

