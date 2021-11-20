Boston Celtics Vs LA Lakers Live Stream: How To Watch NBA Game In India, US, And UK?

The Boston Celtics will be up against Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA 2021-22 game, set to be played on Saturday at the TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics head into their home game after losing to Atlanta Hawks 110-99 in their previous match. Meanwhile, the Lakers head into the match after suffering two back-to-back losses against Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks in their previous matches.

In their previous match against the Bucks, the Lakers faced a 109-102 defeat, in the absence of their star shooting guard LeBron James. In the NBA 2021-22 points table, Lakers sit ninth in the Western Conference points table with a total of eight wins and eight losses. At the same time, Celtics also find themselves in the sixth position with a total of seven wins and eight defeats. Heading into the match, the Lakers will be hoping to end their three-game road losing streak, while the Celtics look to win their third home game of the season.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match in India?

Indian Basketball fans can enjoy the Celtics vs Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match by tuning into the live streaming on the NBA website or its mobile app. However, fans have to purchase an NBA League Pass in order to watch the match. The NBA League pass can be bought by paying an annual fee of INR 1,499, or a monthly fee of INR 749. Unfortunately, for Indian fans, the match won’t be telecasted live in the country. The match will start from the TD Garden at 6:00 AM IST on Saturday as per the Indian Standard Time.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA, 2021-22 match in the US?

NBA fans in the United States (US) can enjoy the live telecast of the Celtics vs Lakers, NBA match on their TVs by tuning in to the ABC/ESPN, TNT, NBA TV channels. The live streaming of the match will be available on the website and mobile application of the NBA after the purchase of an NBA League Pass. The match is scheduled to start from the TD Garden, at 7:30 PM on Friday in the US.

How to watch the Boston Celtics vs Los Angeles Lakers, NBA 2021-22 match in the UK?

Meanwhile, NBA fans in the United Kingdom (UK) can enjoy the live telecast of the Celtics vs Lakers match by tuning in to the Sky Sports channel on their TVs. The match will be streamed live on the Now TV Sky Sports App. The match is scheduled to start from the TD Garden, at 12:30 AM on Saturday in the UK.

