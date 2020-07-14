BR Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Quick links:
Bayi Rockets will take on Zhejiang Lions in the upcoming match of the CBA League on Tuesday, July 14. The game is scheduled to start at 5:05 PM IST. Here is a look at our BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction, BR vs ZL Dream11 team and the BR vs ZL Dream11 top picks.
Bayi Rockets have just 5 wins to their name and have lost 35 games this season. BR are coming into the game following a 108-116 loss against the Southern Tigers. On the other hand, the Zhejiang Lions have won 27 games and lost 13 so far. They are coming into the game after 91-76 win against the Sichuan Blue Whales.
Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Shirelijian Muxtar, Abudurexiti Abudushalamu, Caiyu Tang, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan.
Jinxiao Li, Jinglong Li, Yuan Chenyun, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Zheng Liu
As per our BR vs ZL Dream 11 prediction, ZL are the favourites to win this game.