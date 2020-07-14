BR Vs ZL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, CBA League Live

Bayi Rockets will take on Zhejiang Lions in the upcoming match of the CBA League on Tuesday, July 14. The game is scheduled to start at 5:05 PM IST. Here is a look at our BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction, BR vs ZL Dream11 team and the BR vs ZL Dream11 top picks.

BR vs ZL Dream11 top picks and preview

Bayi Rockets have just 5 wins to their name and have lost 35 games this season. BR are coming into the game following a 108-116 loss against the Southern Tigers. On the other hand, the Zhejiang Lions have won 27 games and lost 13 so far. They are coming into the game after 91-76 win against the Sichuan Blue Whales.

BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction: Squads for BR vs ZL Dream11 team

BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction: BR vs ZL Dream11 team: BR squad

Lingxu Zeng, Xierzhati Saimati, Kelanbaike Makan, Lipeng Liu, Qi Lin, Shirelijian Muxtar, Abudurexiti Abudushalamu, Caiyu Tang, Rufukati Jiang, Changdong Yu, Liu Yunan, Lutubula Lutubula, Zhou Qi, Ziming Fan.

BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction: BR vs ZL Dream11 team: ZL squad

Jinxiao Li, Jinglong Li, Yuan Chenyun, Jinqiu Hu, Tianyi Zhao, Yujia Wu, Ruoyu Su, Jiaren Zhao, Sun Minghui, Zhu Junlong, Du Jinlun, Yanhao Zhao, Jiayi Zhao, Zheng Liu

BR vs ZL Dream11 team starting 5

BR vs ZL Dream11 team starting 5: BR

Point Guard: Xiang Tianyu

Shooting Guard: Lei Meng

Shooting Forward: L Hang

Power Forward: Hao Fu

Center: Z Yuchen

BR vs ZL Dream11 team starting 5: ZL

Point Guard: Y Zhao

Shooting Guard: S Minghui

Shooting Forward: Z Liu

Power Forward: J LI

Center: J Hu

BR vs ZL Dream11 top picks

Sun Minghui

Jinqiu Hu

BR vs ZL Dream11 team

BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction

As per our BR vs ZL Dream 11 prediction, ZL are the favourites to win this game.

Note: The BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction, BR vs ZL Dream11 top picks and BR vs ZL Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The BR vs ZL Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

(IMAGE: ZHEJIANG LIONS / INSTAGRAM)