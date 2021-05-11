Bradley Beal Kent Bazemore Feud: Did Wizards Star Passively Threaten Warriors Guard?

Washington Wizards superstar Bradley Beal has angrily responded to Warriors player Kent Bazemore seemingly taking a jab at him on Monday. It all started when Bazemore aimed a sly dig at Beal over his hamstring injury after praising teammate Stephen Curry’s performance in Saturday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, when Beal came across Bazemore's comments, he unloaded some angry tweets towards the Warriors star.

Bradley Beal Kent Bazemore feud: What did Kent Bazemore say about Bradley Beal?

The race for the NBA's scoring title is still one of the best remaining individual battles left in this NBA season. Steph Curry is averaging a league-leading 31.9 points per game, with Beal close behind at 31.4 PPG. On the same night Curry scored 49, Beal finished with 50 points in Washington's overtime win against the Indiana Pacers hours earlier on Saturday. However, Beal sat out at the end of regulation and overtime after straining his hamstring in the second half.

“49 points in 29 minutes, that’s unreal. We got guys hurting hamstrings to keep up.”



Kent Bazemore on Steph leading the scoring title race 👀



Later that night, Bazemore praised his teammate Curry but also took a swing at Beal over his injury when he spoke to reporters. He said, "Forty-nine points in 29 minutes for Curry, though, that's unreal. Then we got guys hurting hamstrings, trying to keep up. So, ya'll gotta do some research on that." Beal, naturally, didn't take kindly to Bazemore's words and took to Twitter to respond to the Warriors player.

Bradley Beal Twitter posts slamming Bazemore

Although Beal missed Monday's game against the Hawks due to his hamstring injury, the three-time All-Star fired back at Bazemore in a series of angry tweets. "You don't know why I go out there and play and it damn sure ain't for another man's approval!!!. You a straight LAME!!!" wrote Beal in one tweet directed at Bazemore.

Lol should I let him live or really go off? — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) May 11, 2021

He then added, "It's funny you say that because ya mans admittedly checked my numbers before the game, but IM CHASING!!!" He later appeared to threaten Bazemore as well as he wrote, "Should I let him live or really go off?" Beal concluded his Twitter thread with a GIF of a clown.

I’m mad we even giving relevancy to someone most people didn’t even know was still in the league. — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) May 10, 2021

Prior to the Wizards game against the Hawks, Beal's wife Kamiah Adams-Beal also tweeted about Bazemore. It began with her sharing Bazemore's rather unimpressive career statistics in comparison to Beal. Things seemingly cooled off when she argued that he didn't need to put others down to make his point. Then they got more heated when she tweeted "I'm mad we even giving relevancy to someone most people didn't even know was still in the league."

“I guess you can’t joke anymore... I ain’t got time for all that Twitter trash.”



Kent Bazemore on feud with Bradley Beal pic.twitter.com/4lTYLeevCH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 11, 2021

Following the Warriors' win over the Jazz on Monday, Bazemore responded to Beal's Twitter posts by saying, "I guess you can’t joke anymore... I ain’t got time for all that Twitter trash"

