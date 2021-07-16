Bradley Beal Out Of Tokyo Olympics; Who Will Take His Spot In USA Basketball Team?

The USA basketball team's preparation for Tokyo Olympics hit a roadblock after the news emerged about Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal testing positive for COVID-19. The upcoming USA vs Australia exhibition game was also cancelled due to health protocols. The American team is already without Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday of Milwaukee Bucks and Devin Booker of Phoenix Suns who are currently playing in the NBA Finals .With Beal no longer part of the team for the Tokyo Olympics, the USA will be scrambling to find a replacement for a player who had a terrific NBA season . Having said all this, let’s a look at the players who can still get a chance to make it to the summer Olympics.

Bradley Beal set to miss Tokyo Olympics

Beal who plays alongside Russell Westbrook for the Wizards, had started all three exhibition games for the US so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10-for-21 shooting. During the NBA season, the shooting guard averaged 31.3 points per game with only Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry averaging more than him. Selected as an All-Star starter for the first time in career, Beal led Team Durant in the 2021 NBA All-Star game with 26 points on 10-of-16 from the field. According to the tweet by US Basketball, Beal has been currently placed into health and safety protocols.

Bradley Beal, who was placed under USA Basketball's health & safety protocols on Wednesday, will remain in protocol & will be unable to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games.



Out of an abundance of caution, Jerami Grant has been placed under health & safety protocols. — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 15, 2021

Players who can replace Bradley Beal in the Olympic team

Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies is a rising star in the NBA and with his athleticism, and scoring ability Morant would be the perfect replacement for Beal. In this years NBA season, the guard has averaged 19.1 points per game however his ability to score points on offense and solid perimeter defending can come in handy.

Trae Young

Trae Young has had a terrific NBA season where he averaged 25.3 points per game during the regular season, however, in the playoffs the number went up as he averaged 28.8 points per game. The Atlanta Hawks guard is considered to have strong leadership qualities and can provide Team USA with another scoring threat. Young will be a great addition to USA basketball who will give them much-needed contributions in their backcourt.

USA Basketball team Olympic schedule

The men's basketball competition will start on July 25 which is two days after the opening ceremony in Tokyo. Overall 12 countries will be competing in the initial Group Phase. Team USA has been placed in Group A along with France, Iran and Czech Republic. Despite all the struggle in lead up to the event, the US team will be the favourites to win the group and qualify for the single-elimination Final Phase that begins on August 3. All games will be played at Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Credit: @usabasketball/ Twitter