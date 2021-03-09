Bradley Beal Wife Kamiah Dismisses Pregnancy Rumours With Another Post; See Pictures

Always supportive of her husband Bradley Beal, Kamiah Adams was recently involved in some pregnancy rumours. However, Adams seemed to be in no mood to entertain rumours, sharing a recent photo of herself. She even posted a throwback photo of her pregnancy photoshoot, which has some fans wonder if the Kamiah Adams pregnant rumours are true or not.

Is Kamiah Adams pregnant? Bradley Beal wife dismisses pregnancy rumours

"Now maybe y’all will stop asking if I’m pregnant," Adams wrote. "NO! Lmao, I just reeeeaaalllly love food. But I been workin workin, and it’s lookin like a crop top summer!". Fans commented on the Kamiah Adams Instagram post, letting her know that she was looking good.

Kamiah Adams Instagram photo on International Women's Day had fans confused

For International Women's Day, Adams posted on Instagram while quoting a Maya Angelou poem. "That’s US!! Happy #internationalwomensday to all the phenomenal women out there!" she wrote. "Continue to shine". The photo she added, however, seemed to be an old pregnancy photoshoot photo. Fans in the comments section appeared confused, wondering if she was really pregnant.

"Y’all this is OLD. She not pregnant," one follower wrote. Some had congratulated her, while some wrote about hoping for a girl this time. Her post on Twitter seems to be a reply to all the confusion caused on Instagram.

The Kamiah Adams Twitter account is very active, which sees her interacting with people and defending Beal. In February, she had taken to Twitter to call out haters after the Washington Wizards 149-146 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Not only did she engage with trolls, but she also interacted with Rob Perez (worldwidewob Twitter), who had commented on Beal's first-half performance. "Hey @WorldWideWob, make sure to post the 2nd half from Brad too! K? Thanks," Kamiah wrote, calling Perez out on her account.

Corny response.

From a corny “reporter”

I expected nothing less.

Carry on worldwide clown. https://t.co/aKVGECOEIi — Kamiah Adams-Beal (@KamiahAdams) February 1, 2021

"On it," Perez responded, adding that it was good to see at least one Beal having good defence on game night. Kamiah, however, was not done with her responses. "Corny responses," she wrote, calling Perez a 'corny' reporter and a worldwide clown she expects nothing else from. She had also reminded everyone of Beal's performance this year as the league's lead scorer.

Bradley Beal All-Star stats

As part of the Bradley Beal All-Star stats, Beal played for Team Durant, who lost 170-150 to Team LeBron. Beal played for 31 minutes, posting team-high 26 points, 2 rebounds and 4 assists. Some reports added that they could have played Beal for some more team.

